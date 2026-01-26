MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) West Point Gold Announces Brokered Private Placement for up to $20 Million

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) (" West Point Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an engagement letter with SCP Resource Finance LP (" SCP " or " Lead Agent "), under which SCP, acting as Lead Agent for the Company, on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively with SCP, the " Agents ") has agreed to offer for sale up to 18,181,900 common shares of the Company (the " Shares ") on a "commercially reasonable efforts" private placement basis at an issue price of C$1.10 per Share (the " Issue Price "), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$20,000,090 (the " Offering ").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for exploration at the Gold Chain Project in Arizona, USA and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

As consideration for its services, the Agents will receive a cash commission of 5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, provided that Shares sold to purchasers on the Company President's List will be subject to a reduced cash commission of 2%. The Agents may elect to receive up to 50% of their cash commission in Shares at the issue price. In addition, the Agents will receive broker warrants in an amount equal to 5% of Shares sold, provided that no broker warrants will be issued for any Shares sold to purchasers on the President's List. Each broker warrant issued will be exercisable to purchase one Share at the Issue Price for a period of two years from the closing date of the Offering.

The closing date of the Offering is scheduled to be on or about February 17, 2026, or such other date or dates as the Company and the Lead Agent may agree. The Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities regulatory authorities. Certain officers and directors of the Company may participate in the Offering. Any securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking value across four strategically located projects along the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada and Arizona, USA, providing shareholders with exposure to multiple discovery opportunities across one of North America's most productive gold regions. The Company's near-term priority is advancing its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact:

Aaron Paterson, Corporate Communications Manager

Phone: +1 (778) 358-6173

Email: ...

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

