Video: 77Th Republic Day Celebrations In Jammu

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha unfurled the Tricolour and took the salute during the ceremonial parade, as security personnel, schoolchildren, and various contingents participated in the event amid tight security arrangements.

