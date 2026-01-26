Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Video: 77Th Republic Day Celebrations In Jammu


2026-01-26 07:04:30
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu and Kashmir marked the 77th Republic Day with patriotic fervour, with the main celebrations held at MA Stadium in Jammu.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha unfurled the Tricolour and took the salute during the ceremonial parade, as security personnel, schoolchildren, and various contingents participated in the event amid tight security arrangements.


Kashmir Observer

