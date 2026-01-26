Springview Secures Exclusive Rights To Next Generation Proprietary Drainage Connection Technology For Singapore And Southeast Asia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)(Nasdaq: SPHL) (the“Company”), through its wholly owned operating subsidiary., today announced that it has entered into an arrangement where it has secured exclusive patent license and intellectual property (“IP”) development rights to a portfolio of proprietary drainage connection technologies for Singapore and Southeast Asia.

Under the arrangement, Springview obtained exclusive, royalty-free and sublicensable rights to use, develop and commercialize certain patented drainage connection technologies, together with contractual rights relating to a pending Singapore patent application, inventor know-how and all locally developed improvements (“Licensed Technology”). The arrangement is structured to deliver long-term exclusivity and ownership outcomes equivalent to direct patent ownership within the licensed territory.

Unlocking a Smarter Way to Build in a Growing Regional Construction Market

Southeast Asia continues to experience high levels of construction and infrastructure activity, driven by urbanization, public housing programs and tightening standards for water management and building performance. In Singapore, the push for higher build quality, durability and lifecycle efficiency is accelerating demand for compliant, standardized and scalable solutions that reduce rework and site complexity.

The Licensed Technology focuses on modular, pre-embedded drainage connection devices designed to:



Streamline installation efficiency and reduce on-site construction complexity,

Improve long-term system reliability and performance and Support consistent, repeatable outcomes across residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.



Springview believes this technology may be integrated into a wide range of building types and prefabricated elements where consistency, compliance and construction efficiency are critical.

IP Driven Platform for Regional Expansion

The arrangement positions Springview to build an IP driven platform in Singapore and the broader Southeast Asian markets. Under the arrangement, Springview will retain ownership of all improvements and new intellectual property developed locally in connection with the Licensed Technology, creating a scalable foundation for:



Product localization and regulatory alignment in Singapore,

Selective expansion into Southeast Asian markets,

Collaboration with developers, contractors and prefabrication partners, and Long-term value creation anchored on IP technology.

Springview intends to evaluate commercialization pathways in line with market demand and regulatory requirements, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital deployment and risk management.

Strengthening Competitive Edge and Shareholder Value

Springview views this transaction as a strategic step in sharpening its technology differentiation and competitive positioning within the construction value chain. By securing exclusive rights over patents, know-how and future developments relating to the Licensed Technology, the Company aims to drive more sustainable growth, enhance margin resilience and support long-term shareholder value creation as construction markets in Singapore and Southeast Asia continue to evolve.

About Springview Holdings Ltd

Springview Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: SPHL), through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Springview Enterprises Pte. Ltd., designs and constructs residential and commercial buildings in Singapore, with an operating history dating back to 2002. Springview's projects cover four main types of work: new construction, reconstruction, additions and alterations, and other general contracting services. With a skilled team of in-house experts, the Company provides a one stop solution that fosters strong customer relationships, offering a comprehensive range of services such as design, construction, furniture customization and project management. The Company also offers post-project services, including defect repairs and maintenance, that further enhances its customer engagement and future project opportunities.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

