Village Farms Recognized For Export Leadership At BC Export Awards

DELTA, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF), is proud to announce that it has been named the winner of Business in Vancouver's (BIV) 2026 BC Export Awards in the Consumer Products category, recognizing the Company's exceptional export performance and its contribution to British Columbia's growing international trade economy.

Driven by its operational capabilities and the vision of its global commercial and medical leadership teams, Village Farms has rapidly scaled international exports to many of the world's most highly regulated markets through its EU-GMP certified operations at its 4.8 million square foot production campus. As of September 30, 2025, the Company achieved a 758% year-over-year increase in export sales year-to-date, reflecting disciplined, market-specific growth strategies built around regulatory compliance expertise, localized partnerships, and industrial scale manufacturing and supply chain excellence.

“Exporting at this scale is the result of long-term discipline and a commitment to upholding rigorous operational standards,” said Michael A. DeGiglio, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Village Farms International.“We built our international business by treating regulation as an opportunity for sustainable performance, investing ahead of demand, and leveraging decades of controlled environment agriculture expertise rooted in British Columbia. That approach has allowed us to compete and win in some of the most demanding medical markets in the world.”

“Operating in highly regulated medical cannabis markets requires more than scale-it demands consistency, clinical discipline, and absolute trust,” said Paul Furfaro, President of Village Farms' Global Medical Division.“Our ability to meet stringent international standards allows physicians, pharmacists, regulators, and partners worldwide to rely on us to serve the needs of patients. This recognition underscores the strength of our teams and expanding global platform.”

Village Farms is one of the largest single-site agricultural employers in British Columbia, with its Delta operations supporting hundreds of jobs and anchoring a globally competitive export platform built on more than three decades of cultivation experience. This domestic foundation has enabled the Company to deliver consistent, pharmaceutical-grade products internationally while continuing to invest in local infrastructure and employment. In large European markets like Germany, the Company's approach has translated into strong demand for its products through traditional pharmacy networks, with several of its cultivars ranking among the country's top-performing medical cannabis strains in market1.

“Global success starts at home,” said Orville Bovenschen, President, Village Farms Canadian Cannabis.“Our export growth is rooted in proven quality and trust built in British Columbia. It takes the focus of strong local teams to navigate complex global markets, and this recognition reflects the people behind the execution who show up every day to deliver at the highest standard.”

Since 1982, the BC Export Awards have recognized the successes of exporting companies based in British Columbia. This prestigious awards program celebrates the growth, innovation, strategy and impact of businesses that bring BC and Canadian-made products and services to the world. Village Farms congratulates all finalists and award recipients being recognized for strengthening British Columbia's global export footprint and advancing Canada's reputation for quality, resilience, and trust on the world stage.

