PM Modi Hails India-EU Partnership As Top European Leaders Visit Delhi

PM Modi Hails Growing India-EU Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India was privileged to host European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the 77th Republic Day celebrations. PM Modi said that the presence of the EU Delegation underscores the growing strength of the India-European Union partnership. In a post on X, he said, "India is privileged to host European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen our Republic Day celebrations. Their presence underscores the growing strength of the India-European Union partnership and our commitment to shared values. The visit will add momentum to the deepening engagement and cooperation between India and Europe across diverse sectors." India is privileged to host European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during our Republic Day celebrations. Their presence underscores the growing strength of the India-European Union partnership and our commitment to shared... twitter/tdKuI6oKyp - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2026

EU Leaders Arrive for Republic Day Celebrations

Meanwhile, Ursula von der Leyen India a key global partner and said, "A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure," as top European leaders arrived in New Delhi to attend the 77th Republic Day celebrations and the 16th EU-India Summit, scheduled for Tuesday.

von der Leyen described being invited as Chief Guest at India's Republic Day celebrations as "the honour of a lifetime", underlining the growing strategic convergence between India and the European Union. Through an official X post, she said," It is the honour of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations. A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure. And we all benefit." It is the honor of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations. A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure. And we all benefit ↓ - Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 26, 2026

Deepening Ties in Trade, Security and Defence

Her remarks come as senior EU leaders, including the Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, and the Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, as well as Interinstitutional Relations and Transparency, Maros Sefcovic, signalled strong momentum in EU-India relations spanning trade, security and defence cooperation. Kaja Kallas, in a post on X, said there is "strong momentum for closer cooperation with India," adding that the EU is seizing the opportunity to deepen ties. She noted that personnel from EU naval operations Atalanta and Aspides are participating in India's Republic Day parade for the first time, calling it a symbol of the deepening bond between the two sides. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)