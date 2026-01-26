403
IADA Fourth Quarter Market Report Highlights Resilient Demand, High Dealer Confidence And Robust Transactions
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) today released its Fourth Quarter 2025 Market Report, revealing a resilient and active global business aircraft marketplace. The preowned business aircraft market was driven by strong year-end demand, favorable tax policy, improved financing conditions and sustained confidence among IADA-Accredited Dealers and Certified Brokers.
Based on verified transaction data reported monthly by IADA-Accredited Dealers, combined with the association's proprietary IADA Member Perspective Survey, the report shows that market sentiment and activity strengthened in the fourth quarter to the highest levels recorded in 2025, capping another strong year for the preowned business aircraft sector. The fourth quarter survey indicated that bonus depreciation, lower interest rates and tight inventory underpinned a balanced market heading to 2026.
“Despite early-year uncertainty, IADA members delivered strong results throughout 2025 and closed the year with solid momentum,” said John Odegard, Chair of IADA and Co-Founder and Partner of 5X5 Trading, an IADA-Accredited Dealer.
“Higher fourth-quarter activity reflected a healthy, disciplined market supported by bonus depreciation, improving interest rates and tight inventories, conditions that continue to favor experienced, professional dealers who can execute complex transactions,” Odegard added.“As we look ahead, our members remain confident in the core fundamentals of the business aviation marketplace.”
Strong Dealer Performance and Verified Transaction Data
IADA-Accredited Dealers monthly reports provide one of the clearest and most transparent views of the global preowned business aircraft market available anywhere in the industry.
Key transaction highlights from the Fourth Quarter 2025 Market Report include:
1,630 closed aircraft deals, the fourth consecutive year of increased annual transactions
173 new acquisition agreements reported in Q4 2025, up 33% year-over-year compared to Q4 2024
Full-year 2025 acquisition agreements increased 9% versus 2024
Exclusive retainer agreements to sell aircraft declined 15% quarter-over-quarter and 11% year-over-year in Q4, reflecting tight inventory and selective seller behavior
807 exclusive sell-side retainers signed in 2025, compared with 1,176 in 2024
IADA dealers also reported that fewer aircraft were discounted and fewer transactions failed in 2025 than at any time since 2022, underscoring the improved quality of buyers and sellers active in the market.
Transaction Activity
Over the past six months, IADA dealers were able to complete aircraft sales transactions in 155 days, an average of 19% faster than the industry average of 192 days. Faster transactions reflect a more efficient, transparent, and professionally managed market, which benefits both buyers and sellers through time and financial savings, reduced uncertainty, and smoother deals.
Market Sentiment Strengthens in Q4
IADA survey respondents indicated that overall market conditions strengthened in Q4 2025, rising to 3.72 on a 1–5 scale, up from 3.47 in Q3 2025 and 3.32 in Q4 2024. Respondents cited:
The reinstatement of 100% bonus depreciation
Lower interest rates and expanded lender capacity
Strong equity markets and business confidence
Normalized corporate travel demand
Survey respondents were split approximately 74% Dealers and Brokers and 26% Products and Services members, providing a broad, informed perspective across the transaction lifecycle.
Inventory of younger, in-demand aircraft tightened further during the quarter, particularly in late-model, program-enrolled super-mid and large-cabin jets. The survey also reflected a continued shift in market leverage toward sellers, registering among the lowest buyer-driven readings of the past eight quarters.
Segment-Specific Trends and Six-Month Outlook
While pricing and demand remained firm for late-model aircraft, respondents expect some softening in turboprop and light jet segments, where buyers are more sensitive to interest rates and upcoming maintenance events.
Approximately 85% of respondents expect pricing to remain stable or decline slightly over the next six months, with dealer willingness to inventory aircraft increasing modestly, another indicator of market confidence. Although the six-month demand outlook eased slightly from Q3, respondents described the shift as a seasonal normalization rather than a structural slowdown, with expectations for renewed strength later in 2026.
Year-End Summary: Positioned for a Healthy 2026
The Fourth Quarter Market Report concludes that 2025 was another strong year for preowned business aircraft transactions, supported by favorable tax policy, resilient demand and disciplined pricing. Strong OEM backlogs, improved financing conditions and sustained interest from both new and repeat buyers are expected to support continued market health in 2026.
IADA Member Perspectives
The Fourth Quarter 2025 Market Report includes insights from IADA members across all market segments:
“The market continues to maintain a good balance. Strong backlogs for new equipment are helping to support strength of the overall market. There have been a number of aircraft available for sale immediately after delivery in Q4 of 2025. Too early to tell if it is a wider trend and whether it is opportunistic or due to weakness,” said Mike Christie of Global Jet Capital, an IADA Verified Products and Services member.
“The 4th quarter has definitely been robust. Activity is solid across most sectors and demand is strong. I would expect some level of tapering as we begin 2026,” said John Odegard of 5X5 Trading, an IADA Accredited Dealer.
“Q4 of 2025 had conditions that drove record activity and results inside our business. Bonus depreciation coupled with interest rates continuing to move lower and strong stock market performance has driven substantially more buying and financing opportunities compared to the prior 2 years. The stability of deposits on bank balance sheets has also created more appetite for aggressive structures and competitive pricing,” said Mark Bearden of First American Equipment Finance, an RBC/City National company, and an IADA Verified Products and Services member.
“We are seeing a strong market on midsize and large corporate jets looking to close year end deals. We are seeing the typical spike in yearend closings as a result of bonus deprecation,” said Andy Toy of Axiom Aviation Inc., an IADA Accredited Dealer.
“The turboprop and light jets are very much economically dependent. Until interest rates come down, these buyers won't have the liquidity to go out and buy an airplane necessarily. The mid to large cabin airplanes buyers are in a whole different class of liquidity and aren't as economically dependent as the turboprop and light jet buyers are,” said John Swartz of Swartz Aviation Group LLC, an IADA Accredited Dealer.
“Traditional midsize market (Hawker, Lear) values are down due to age and parts cost/availability. The market is more bifurcated by age than by category -late model used versus new, and 20+ year old than light versus mid,” said Cameron Gowans of Partners in Aviation, an IADA Verified Products and Services member.
“Plenty of activity, not too many buyers pulling the trigger. As always, Pilatus PC12, Embraer Phenom 300 and Bombardier Challenger 3500 driving the prices on each of their markets,” said Rodrigo Medellin of Aerolíneas Ejecutivas S.A. de C.V., an IADA Accredited Dealer.
“New deliveries from the OEMs will force older aircraft into retirement given the overall labor shortage. Well maintained aircraft move quickly. Maintenance has become less focused on cosmetics. Airworthy items and records review are the driving force behind transactions,” said Charles Celli of Bravo Aviation, an IADA Accredited Dealer.
“Clients continue to find ways to make deals come together, even if the strategy looks different than in years past,” said Kayla Grason of Gilchrist Aviation Law, an IADA Verified Products and Services member.
“With tariffs reduced heading into Q4 and bonus depreciation reinstated, we saw a strong surge in yearend transactions. While these factors will continue to influence activity in 2026, I don't expect the elevated pace of year-end closings to persist at the same level,” said Michael Barber of JetAVIVA, an IADA Accredited Dealer.
“We are experiencing the market as very buoyant and positive and have no reason to believe that it will change in the next 6 months,” said Neil Howard of Absolute Aviation, an IADA Accredited Dealer.
“Tariff uncertainty has made the buying and the selling process more complicated, and it's imperative to have proper planning and guidance from industry experts,” said Shawn Holstein of Holstein Aviation Inc., an IADA Accredited Dealer.
“The current insurance market is a buyer's market with rates stable at-worst, or with reductions at best. New underwriters and expanded capacity with existing underwriters are driving the change. But step cautiously and chose your partners carefully because it doesn't appear to be sustainable given the history of marginal profitability of the industry combined with the losses we've seen in 2025,” said Steve Johns of LLJohns Aviation Insurance, an IADA Verified Products and Services member.
“First half of 2025 was full of uncertainty which cleared out with bonus depreciation re installed. Second half has been very strong,” said Adolfo Nieto of Wulf Aviation, an IADA Accredited Dealer.
“We expect some cooling in H1 2026 from the flurry of volume in Q4 that was primarily tax driven, but the pipeline remains strong with OEM's boasting healthy order books, new buyers transacting, and buyers seeking arbitrage opportunities as rates normalize and find a bottom. With each 25 basis points decrease in the federal funds rate, even the most liquid of buyers who initially may have planned to use cash, start to evaluate how they can deploy their capital more efficiently elsewhere and leverage financing while their capital seeks higher returns than the loan rate,” said Mark Bearden of First American Equipment Finance, an RBC/City National company, and an IADA Verified Products and Services member.
“The market will calm down in Q1 2026. However, there are plenty of buyers waiting for the end of year rush to be over so they can find better value in the market. Transaction numbers in 2025 across all jet categories will be greater than 2024 which was greater than 2023. When will we see a slow year? Supply is barely keeping up with demand, boding well for residual values. It'll take a large economic shock to throw the market off balance. Wars, tariffs and AI bubble fears didn't succeed,” said Colin Dunne of Jetcraft, an IADA Accredited Dealer.
“We will likely see things slowdown in 2026 for first half of 2026. Savvy buyers who can discipline their business/personal use if they are taking depreciation should take advantage of purchasing in the first half of the year rather than second half,” said Joe Carfagna of Leading Edge Aviation Solutions LLC, an IADA Verified Products and Services member.
“The pre-owned aircraft market remains robust as we conclude a strong Q4. As we move into 2026, a modest rebalancing is expected, but steady momentum should persist, driven by disciplined buyers and sellers,” said Emily Deaton of JetAVIVA, an IADA Accredited Dealer.
“The aviation insurance market as a whole continues to soften into 2026 so it is a great time for consumers with respects to broadness of policies, liability limits available and viable insurers all driving a premium structure well below what we saw in prior years,” said Tom Hauge of Wings Insurance Inc., an IADA Verified Products and Services member.
“I expect to see a slowdown in activity going into the first quarter but activity and sales for 2026 should continue to gain momentum,” said Andy Toy of Axiom Aviation Inc., an IADA Accredited Dealer.
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous reaccreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. IADA Products & Services members are verified to assure the highest ethical standards and levels of experience. For more information, visit .
About AircraftExchange
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data rich listings of available business aircraft. For more info go to .
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous reaccreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. IADA Products & Services members are verified to assure the highest ethical standards and levels of experience. For more information, visit .
About AircraftExchange
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data rich listings of available business aircraft. For more info go to .
