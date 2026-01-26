403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Peru Expands Crackdown Under Emergency Rule After Mega-Raid Results
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Peru's interim president, José Jerí, is betting that public security can be rebuilt through visible enforcement.
After visiting the La Huayrona police station in San Juan de Lurigancho, he announced a more forceful schedule of“territorial control” actions across Lima and the neighboring port province of Callao, both under a renewed state of emergency.
Jerí said the objective is to pull weapons and ammunition out of circulation and cut the operating space for criminal groups. Territorial control combines checkpoints, identity and vehicle stops, warrant checks, patrol surges, and targeted raids in high-risk zones.
Police commanders briefed him on operations carried out the previous day across multiple points in the capital area.
Police Crackdown Highlights Security Challenges
The National Police reported 109 detainees, including 44 people with outstanding warrants. They also said they dismantled 10 criminal bands during the coordinated push.
The reported haul underlined the focus on guns and street-level trafficking. Police said they seized five firearms and 57 rounds of ammunition.
They also reported 6,542“ketes,” the small paper wraps used for retail coca-paste sales, and 700 grams of marijuana. Authorities added that 29 mobile phones were seized and a vehicle reported stolen was recovered.
Jerí argued that citizens should know what the government and police are doing, because trust depends on results that can be checked. For many Peruvians, the appeal of firm, rules-first security policy is rising after years of political noise.
The emergency model extends beyond the capital. The government has declared and renewed emergency measures in parts of Tumbes and La Libertad in northern Peru. Police remain responsible for internal order, supported by the armed forces.
The next benchmark is whether arrests and seizures translate into prosecutions and sustained declines in violence and extortion. Without that chain, emergency policing risks becoming routine rather than corrective.
President José Jerí says Lima and Callao will face tougher territorial control operations under emergency rules.
Police report a mega-operation with 109 detainees, including 44 wanted suspects, and 10 criminal bands dismantled.
Seizures included five firearms, 57 rounds, 6,542 coca-paste“ketes,” 700 grams of marijuana, 29 phones, and a stolen vehicle.
Peru's interim president, José Jerí, is betting that public security can be rebuilt through visible enforcement.
After visiting the La Huayrona police station in San Juan de Lurigancho, he announced a more forceful schedule of“territorial control” actions across Lima and the neighboring port province of Callao, both under a renewed state of emergency.
Jerí said the objective is to pull weapons and ammunition out of circulation and cut the operating space for criminal groups. Territorial control combines checkpoints, identity and vehicle stops, warrant checks, patrol surges, and targeted raids in high-risk zones.
Police commanders briefed him on operations carried out the previous day across multiple points in the capital area.
Police Crackdown Highlights Security Challenges
The National Police reported 109 detainees, including 44 people with outstanding warrants. They also said they dismantled 10 criminal bands during the coordinated push.
The reported haul underlined the focus on guns and street-level trafficking. Police said they seized five firearms and 57 rounds of ammunition.
They also reported 6,542“ketes,” the small paper wraps used for retail coca-paste sales, and 700 grams of marijuana. Authorities added that 29 mobile phones were seized and a vehicle reported stolen was recovered.
Jerí argued that citizens should know what the government and police are doing, because trust depends on results that can be checked. For many Peruvians, the appeal of firm, rules-first security policy is rising after years of political noise.
The emergency model extends beyond the capital. The government has declared and renewed emergency measures in parts of Tumbes and La Libertad in northern Peru. Police remain responsible for internal order, supported by the armed forces.
The next benchmark is whether arrests and seizures translate into prosecutions and sustained declines in violence and extortion. Without that chain, emergency policing risks becoming routine rather than corrective.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment