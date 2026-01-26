Border 2 Box Office Storm: Sunny Deol's Film Breaks Records, Republic Day Advance Booking Soars

Director Anurag Singh and Sunny Deol's Border 2 is making waves at the box office just three days after its release. The film has already broken multiple earning records, and the advance booking for the fourth day-Republic Day-has been massive, indicating another blockbuster day ahead.

Advance Booking for Republic Day

Republic Day is shaping up to be the biggest day for Border 2 in India. By 11 PM on January 25, the film had raked in an advance booking of ₹27.05 crore (excluding blocked seats) for the fourth day. The film sold 8.72 lakh tickets across 1,58,000 shows nationwide.

In national cinema chains such as PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, 4.98 lakh tickets were sold through advance booking. PVR led with 2.47 lakh tickets, while INOX contributed 1.78 lakh tickets. In Maharashtra, one of India's key circuits, 4,000 shows recorded pre-sales of ₹6.47 crore, while Delhi-NCR, with half the shows (21,000), recorded ₹6.34 crore in advance bookings.

Box Office Collection So Far

Border 2 has dominated the box office since its release. The film earned ₹30 crore on day one, followed by ₹36.5 crore on day two. On the first Sunday, it collected ₹54.5 crore, bringing its total to ₹121 crore in just three days. As of 1:30 PM on Monday, the film has earned ₹13.27 crore, with expectations of a significant increase by night.

Overall, the film has made ₹134.27 crore in India and ₹178.63 crore worldwide. With a production budget of ₹275 crore, trade analysts believe the film is on track to recover its costs quickly.

About the Film

Border 2 is an action-war film co-written and directed by Anurag Singh, serving as a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 classic Border. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under T-Series and JP Films, the movie stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Aanya Singh, and Medha Rana.

The film also features cameos from Suniel Shetty, Puneet Issar, Akshaye Khanna, and Sudesh Berry, and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.