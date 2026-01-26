Ra.One To Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's Action-Packed Films To Binge On OTT
Jawan is one of Bollywood's biggest recent blockbusters. Directed by Atlee, the film showcases Shah Rukh Khan in a powerful dual role, earning praise for his mass appeal, intensity, and strong social message.
It's already proven that Bollywood's Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan, isn't just a romantic hero but also the king of action. SRK has officially announced the release date for his much-awaited movie 'KING', where he'll star alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan.
This action-thriller is set to hit screens by the end of 2026. Fans are eagerly waiting to see King Khan in a new avatar. But can you just sit and wait? No way! Before 'KING' arrives, have fun watching SRK's top action movies on OTT. Here's the list:
1. Jawan:
If there's one movie that smashed the Bollywood box office in recent years, it's 'Jawan'. In this Atlee-directed film, SRK shines in a dual role. The characters of jailer Azad, who fights corruption, and the mass-avatar Vikram Rathod, thrill audiences. This movie is now available on Netflix.
2. Don and Don 2 (Don Series):
'It's not just difficult to catch Don, it's impossible' - who hasn't heard this dialogue? This movie shed SRK's chocolate boy image and showed him as a dangerous gangster. His style and action in this film are super famous. You can watch this series on Prime Video.
4. Fan:
This isn't just an action movie, but also a chilling psychological thriller. It brilliantly shows what happens when a fan starts to hate his idol. SRK's acting as both superstar Aryan Khanna and fan Gaurav is amazing. You can watch this on Netflix.
5. One:
'Ra' is India's first superhero film with advanced VFX. It's about a game villain entering the real world. SRK's 'G' is a kids' favorite. It's on ZEE5 and Prime Video.
These SRK action flicks are perfect for a weekend binge before 'KING' releases. Go watch them now!
