Karnataka SHOCKER! Bengaluru Man Killed In Planned Car Crash After Small Cricket Match Fight

A car crash in Kammasandra village near Bengaluru has been converted into a murder case after the victim's mother alleged her son was intentionally killed. Prashanth, 28, died after his friend allegedly rammed a car into a tree during an argument.

A tragic road accident on the outskirts of Bengaluru has taken a shocking turn after police changed the case to murder. What was first believed to be a drunk driving incident is now being investigated as a deliberate killing, following a complaint filed by the victim's mother. The incident took place in Kammasandra village in Anekal taluk.

The deceased has been identified as Prashanth, a 28-year-old resident of the area. He lost his life after being seriously injured in the car crash.

Based on a complaint submitted by his mother, Anu, Hebbagodi Police have registered a murder case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The mother alleged that her son was intentionally killed and that the crash was not an accident.

According to police investigation, Prashanth had taken part in a local cricket tournament held in Kammasandra village earlier that day. His team lost the match and he was reportedly upset by the defeat.

After returning home, Prashanth spoke to his mother about the loss. Later in the evening, around 7.30 pm, he received a phone call and left home to return to the cricket ground.

Argument during drinking session

At the ground, Prashanth met his friend Roshan Hegde, aged 27. Police said the two were consuming alcohol together when an argument broke out between them.

The exact reason for the fight is still being investigated. Police are examining whether the argument was linked to cricket betting or anger over the match loss.

As the argument intensified, Roshan allegedly tried to leave the spot in his car. Prashanth attempted to stop him and reportedly held on to the left-side window of the moving vehicle, hanging outside.

Despite this, Roshan is accused of driving the car at high speed and deliberately crashing it into a roadside tree without stopping.

The impact caused severe injuries to Prashanth, who was hanging outside the vehicle.

Prashanth was rushed to hospital immediately but died on the way due to serious injuries. Roshan Hegde also suffered serious injuries in the crash and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Initially, police registered a case of rash and negligent driving under intoxication.

After reviewing the complaint filed by Prashanth's mother, police altered the case to murder. Officers said her statement clearly alleged that the crash was intentional.

Police officials confirmed that Roshan will be arrested once he recovers and is declared fit for questioning.

'My son was turning 33, and we had built a new house to get him married in two months. If he did something wrong, they should have taught him a lesson, not killed him like this,' cried the deceased Prashanth's mother, Anu, demanding justice.

Based on the mother's complaint, Hebbagodi police have filed a murder case (Section 302).

Post-mortem and investigation continue

The body of Prashanth has been sent to St John's Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police said further investigation is underway to establish the full sequence of events and motive behind the incident.