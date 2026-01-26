403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Marks 77Th Republic Day Celebrations With EU Leaders As Chief Guests
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- India on Monday marked 77th Republic Day celebrations with European Council President Costa and European Commission President von der Leyen as chief guests pointing to a major EU bound shift in policy.
The Kartavya Path located between Presidential Palace and the Parliament in New Delhi witnessed show of Indiaآ's military might as all the wings including Army, Navy and the Air Force showcased their elite marching contingents, missiles and indigenous weapon systems.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi escorted by the Chief of Defence Staff and the three Service chiefs, paid tributes to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial.
President Droupadi Murmu accompnied by cheif guests took the salute and gave signal to start the military parade as PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, ministers, top military leaders and foreign diplomats among thousands of others watched.
The parade saw participation of contingents from European Union, Indian Army, Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Defence Research and Development Organisation's Long Range Anti-Ship Missile and teams of paramilitary and other auxiliary civil forces.
A total of 30 tableaux rolled down showcasing a unique mix of cultural diversity and nation's rapid progress across sectors.
India's Republic Day is linked to the democratic transition that began in India after independence from Britain in 1947, when the country adopted its constitution. This paved the way for the first parliamentary elections in 1952, which saw Rajendra Prasad become president.
Kuwait's Ambassador to India, Mustafa Al-Shemali extended his warmest congratulations to the leadership and people of India after participating in the celebrations.
Ambassador Al-Shemali emphasized that India's Republic Day commemorates the sacrifices made by its leaders and people in establishing the values??of democracy, justice, equality, and freedom. He praised the close bilateral relations between Kuwait and India, which encompass all aspects of cooperation, stressing that the history of these relations is rich with achievements, a long-standing friendship, and continuously growing cooperation. (end)
atk
The Kartavya Path located between Presidential Palace and the Parliament in New Delhi witnessed show of Indiaآ's military might as all the wings including Army, Navy and the Air Force showcased their elite marching contingents, missiles and indigenous weapon systems.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi escorted by the Chief of Defence Staff and the three Service chiefs, paid tributes to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial.
President Droupadi Murmu accompnied by cheif guests took the salute and gave signal to start the military parade as PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, ministers, top military leaders and foreign diplomats among thousands of others watched.
The parade saw participation of contingents from European Union, Indian Army, Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Defence Research and Development Organisation's Long Range Anti-Ship Missile and teams of paramilitary and other auxiliary civil forces.
A total of 30 tableaux rolled down showcasing a unique mix of cultural diversity and nation's rapid progress across sectors.
India's Republic Day is linked to the democratic transition that began in India after independence from Britain in 1947, when the country adopted its constitution. This paved the way for the first parliamentary elections in 1952, which saw Rajendra Prasad become president.
Kuwait's Ambassador to India, Mustafa Al-Shemali extended his warmest congratulations to the leadership and people of India after participating in the celebrations.
Ambassador Al-Shemali emphasized that India's Republic Day commemorates the sacrifices made by its leaders and people in establishing the values??of democracy, justice, equality, and freedom. He praised the close bilateral relations between Kuwait and India, which encompass all aspects of cooperation, stressing that the history of these relations is rich with achievements, a long-standing friendship, and continuously growing cooperation. (end)
atk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment