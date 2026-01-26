ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. Extends Option To Buy Lepidico Mauritius Ltd, Which Owns 80% Of The Namibian Company That Owns A 100% Interest In The Karibib Lithium, Rubidium And Cesium Project
|Name
|Metal
|Location
|Stage
|Area in Hectares
|Current Ownership Percentage
|Future Ownership % if options exercised and/or residual interest
|Operator or JV Partner
|Raleigh Lake
| Lithium
Rubidium
|Ontario
|Dec 2023: PEA for Li completed Apr 2023 Maiden Resource Estimates for Li and Rb
|32,900
|100%
|100%
|ILC
|Rubicon + Helikon + Exclusive Prospecting Licence
| Lithium
Rubidium
Cesium
|Karibib, Namibia
|2021: Feasibility Study completed for Li, Rb and Cs under JORC
|29,500
|0 %
|80%
|Lepidico; ILC if option exercised
|Firesteel
|Copper, Cobalt
|Ontario
|Initial Drilling
|6,600
|90%
|90%
|ILC
|Wolf Ridge
|Lithium
|Ontario
|Pre-Drilling
|5,700
|0%
|100%
|ILC
|Mavis Lake
|Lithium
|Ontario
| May 2023
Maiden Resource Estimate
|2,600
|0%
| 0%
(carries an extra earn-in payment of AUD$ 0.75 million if resource targets met)
| Critical Resources Limited
(ASX: CRR)
|Avalonia
|Lithium
|Ireland
|Drilling
|29,200
|0%
| 0%
2.0% Net Smelter Royalty
|GFL Intl Co Ltd. (owned by Ganfeng Lithium Group Co. Ltd)
| Forgan/
Lucky Lakes
|Lithium
|Ontario
|Drilling
|< 500
|0%
| 0%
1.5% Net Smelter Royalty
| Power Minerals Limited
(ASX: PNN)
The Company's primary strategic focus at this point is on the Raleigh Lake Project, comprising lithium and rubidium, and the Firesteel copper project in Canada, as well as obtaining EPOs and mineral claims in Zimbabwe. The Karibib projects in Namibia, including further development of the EPL there, will be a high priority if ILC decides to exercise its option and remain involved.
The Raleigh Lake Project now encompasses 32,900 hectares (329 square kilometres) of mineral claims in Ontario and represents ILC's most significant project in Canada. To date, drilling has occurred on less than 1,000 hectares of the Company's claims. A Preliminary Economic Assessment was published for ILC's lithium at Raleigh Lake in December 2023, with a detailed economic analysis of ILC's separate rubidium resource still pending. This showed, for the lithium only and not yet taking into account the rubidium, a Post-tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and a Post-tax IRR of 44.3% p.a. This was based on a spodumene price of US$2,350 per tonne. As at January 23, 2026 the spot spodumene price was US$ 2,214 per tonne. Raleigh Lake is 100% owned by ILC, free from any encumbrances and royalties. The Raleigh Lake Project boasts excellent access to roads, rail, and utilities.
A continuing goal has been to remain a well-funded, strategically run company that turns ILC's aspirations into reality. Following the disposal of the Mariana project in Argentina in 2021, the Mavis Lake project in Canada in 2022, and the Avalonia project in 2025, ILC has continued to generate sufficient cash inflows to advance its exploration projects.
With increasing demand for high-tech rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles, energy storage, and portable electronics, lithium has been dubbed "the new oil". It is a key part of a green, sustainable economy. By positioning itself on projects with significant resource potential and solid strategic partners, ILC aims to become a preferred lithium and critical minerals resource developer for investors and to continue building value for its shareholders throughout the 2020s, the decade of battery metals.
On behalf of the Company,
John Wisbey
Chairman and CEO
For further information concerning this news release, please contact ... or ..., or telephone +1 236 358 9100
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Except for statements of historical fact, this news release or other releases contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this or other news releases may include: the timing of completion of any offering and the amount to be raised, the likelihood or otherwise of the Company exercising its option on Lepidico Mauritius, the outcome of and issues around the arbitration involving Lepidico Namibia, the effect on results of anticipated production rates, the timing and/or anticipated results of drilling on the Karibib or Raleigh Lake or Firesteel or Wolf Ridge projects, expected commodity prices, the expectation of resource estimates, preliminary economic assessments, feasibility studies, lithium or rubidium or cesium or copper recoveries, modeling of capital and operating costs, results of studies utilizing various technologies at the company's projects, the Company's budgeted expenditures, government permits or approval for licences and licence renewals, future plans for expansion in Southern Africa and planned exploration work on its projects, increased value of shareholder investments in the Company, the potential from the Company's third party earn-out or royalty arrangements, the future demand for lithium, rubidium, cesium and copper, and assumptions about ethical behaviour by our joint venture partners or shareholders in our projects or third party operators of projects or royalty partners. Such forward-looking information is based on assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled "Risks" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the interim and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis which are available at . While management believes that the assumptions made are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Forward-looking information herein, and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on expectations, estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are subject to significant business, economic, legislative, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: ILC Critical Minerals Ltd.
