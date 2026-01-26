403
S. Korea, US Discuss Wartime Troop Control Transfer
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back and US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby Monday discussed pending security issues, including Seoul's push to regain wartime operation control of its troops from Washington, Yonhap News Agency reported.
During their talks in Seoul, Ahn referred to the joint fact sheet the two countries released last year following their leaders' summit, as well as their recent Security Consultative Meeting, saying their alliance has reached a "historic turning point" and calling for tangible results in defense cooperation this year, according to his ministry.
Colby pledged to continue efforts to strengthen defense cooperation with South Korea, referring to the country as a model ally of the US.
Both sides agreed that cooperation on Seoul's acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines would bolster its capabilities to defend the Korean Peninsula and serve as a key landmark in elevating their alliance to a higher level.
Ahn underscored the importance of Seoul retaking wartime operational control of its troops to realize a South Korea-led defense of the Korean Peninsula, calling for efforts to step up cooperation to achieve this goal.
Their discussion also included the new National Defense Strategy released by the Pentagon last week, according to the report.
The key document described Seoul as capable of taking "primary" responsibility to deter North Korea with "critical but more limited" US support, the report said. (end)
