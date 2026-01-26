Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engines Market Report 2026-2030 Featuring Profiles Of GE Aviation, Honeywell, MTU Aero Engines, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls-Royce And Other Key Players

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The commercial aircraft gas turbine engine industry is experiencing dynamic growth fueled by emerging technologies and increased demand for efficient aircraft. The market encompasses narrow-body, wide-body, and regional jets powered by gas turbine engines, utilizing advancements in propulsion technologies. This sector caters to both commercial and military applications.

Market projections indicate a robust expansion, with the market anticipated to increase from $65.74 billion in 2025 to $75.97 billion in 2026, achieving a CAGR of 15.6%. Key drivers include escalation in global passenger traffic, improvements in turbine efficiency, and the expansion of airline fleets. As the industry pivots towards fuel-efficient systems, developments in next-generation engines continue to shape the future landscape.

Looking ahead to 2030, forecasts predict growth to $133.13 billion at a CAGR of 15.1%. Technological investments, particularly in ultra-high-bypass and geared turbofan technologies, play a pivotal role. Alongside, regulatory pressures promoting reduced emissions are sparking innovations in cleaner combustion systems.

Major players focus on innovative strategies, such as comprehensive engine maintenance services. A notable example is Pratt & Whitney Canada Corp.'s engine services agreement with India's FLY91, offering maintenance solutions that enhance engine lifespan and operational efficiency. Similarly, GE Aerospace's collaboration with Air India Limited to supply advanced jet engines exemplifies strategic alliances improving operational performance and reducing emissions.

The Asia-Pacific region is identified as the fastest-growing market in 2025. Countries covered in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, and others, indicating geographical diversity in market reach. With ongoing innovations and regional developments, the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market is poised for transformative growth, driven by technological advancements and strategic partnerships.

Participants such as GE Aviation LLC, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, and others continue to lead the market. The comprehensive market report offers an extensive view, providing industry statistics, trends, and opportunities to stakeholders navigating the evolving aviation sector.

Report Scope

The report answers critical questions about the market's scale, trends, and future dynamics, incorporating technological, regulatory, and consumer preference shifts. Detailed coverage of market characteristics, growth, segmentation, and competitive landscape allows a nuanced understanding.

Distinctive Features:



Comprehensive supply chain analysis outlining key players and innovations.

Evaluation of digital transformation impacts, sustainability initiatives, and AI innovations in the market.

Insights into the regulatory framework and investment trends impacting industry evolution.

In-depth market size analysis, encompassing historical data and future forecasts.

Strategic evaluation of the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring for opportunity assessment.

Extensive segmentation by aircraft type, technology, and application, highlighting diverse growth avenues.

Expanded geographic focus on Taiwan and Southeast Asia's burgeoning role in the global value chain.

A competitive landscape assessment detailing market shares and recent transformative financial deals. Company scoring matrix evaluating leading firms based on innovation and market influence.

Segmentation:



By Type: Narrow-Body, Wide-Body, Regional Jet

By Technology: Turbofan, Turbojet, Turboprop

By Aircraft Type: Light, Heavy, Passenger, Cargo By Application: Commercial, Military

Featured Companies: GE Aviation LLC, Honeywell International Inc., MTU Aero Engines AG, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, among others.

Geographies Covered: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, North America, and others.

Key Attributes