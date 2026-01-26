Travel Management Software Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel Management Software Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Global Travel Management Software Market is anticipated to expand from USD 10.27 Billion in 2025 to USD 18.92 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 10.72%.

These software solutions function as holistic digital platforms that allow companies to arrange, monitor, and evaluate corporate travel while guaranteeing compliance with internal policies and spending caps. The market's growth is largely underpinned by the urgent necessity for operational cost efficiency and a growing focus on duty of care responsibilities to ensure employee safety during travel. Additionally, the desire for optimized workflows - facilitated by the smooth synchronization of booking instruments with automated expense reporting - continues to drive uptake among multinational corporations aiming for centralized oversight of their travel logistics.

Nevertheless, a major obstacle restricting wider market growth is the technical intricacy and substantial expense involved in merging these contemporary platforms with established legacy IT frameworks. This hurdle frequently engenders resistance to adoption within organizations possessing constrained resources or inflexible technological infrastructures. According to the Global Business Travel Association, global business travel expenditure is expected to hit $1.57 trillion in 2025, a statistic that highlights the massive financial scale these software systems are required to handle, notwithstanding the logistical and economic challenges confronting the sector.

Market Drivers

The escalation in global corporate travel and business tourism serves as a major market stimulant, requiring digital systems to handle growing transaction volumes and logistical intricacies. As companies restart international activities, the magnitude of spending demands automated solutions to ensure oversight and control. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council's '2024 Economic Impact Trends Report' from October 2024, global business travel expenditure was expected to reach $1.5 trillion in 2024, exceeding pre-pandemic figures. This financial recovery compels enterprises to implement software capable of managing high-frequency bookings while responding to vital traveler issues. For instance, SAP Concur noted in 2024 that 44% of business travelers were willing to refuse a trip based on destination safety concerns, emphasizing the market need for platforms that include real-time risk assessment and duty of care capabilities.

Concurrently, the incorporation of AI and machine learning is evolving travel management platforms from basic booking interfaces into predictive, personalized aides. Vendors are integrating generative AI to automate itinerary generation and maximize cost efficiency, directly responding to the need for operational productivity. As per the October 2024 Amadeus report 'Navigating the Future: How Generative Artificial Intelligence is transforming the travel industry,' 46% of travel technology leaders identified Generative AI as a primary focus for 2025, highlighting the industry's strategic pivot. These features enable software to analyze massive datasets for customized recommendations, ensuring that the technology not only handles the logistical increase but also enhances compliance and user satisfaction through smart automation.

Market Challenges

The principal obstacle impeding the Global Travel Management Software Market is the technical difficulty and significant cost linked to integrating modern platforms with legacy IT systems. Numerous organizations rely on deep-seated, inflexible systems that do not interact smoothly with agile, cloud-based travel solutions. This lack of compatibility requires expensive and lengthy customization, presenting a substantial barrier to entry for companies with restricted IT funds or intricate internal networks. As a result, prospective clients frequently withstand adoption or postpone modernization initiatives, concerned that the interruption to current workflows will exceed the immediate advantages of automation.

This technical fragmentation notably limits the market's potential reach, as demonstrated by the low success rates of system synchronization. According to the Global Business Travel Association, only 14% of travel buyers in 2025 reported that their organization's travel and meetings programs were largely integrated. This figure underscores the dominance of siloed operations, where data fails to transfer seamlessly between booking tools and internal management structures. As long as these integration barriers remain, they will effectively limit market growth by stopping enterprises from achieving the centralized oversight and efficiency that form the core value proposition of these software solutions.

Market Trends

The incorporation of detailed carbon footprint tracking is becoming an essential requirement as businesses aim to satisfy strict ESG directives. Travel management platforms are evolving from simple reporting mechanisms into active abatement instruments, providing capabilities such as green listing for hotels and point-of-sale carbon budgeting to shape traveler decisions. This functionality permits organizations to audit Scope 3 emissions accurately, progressing from rough estimates to actual data supplied by vendors. According to a November 2025 Hospitality Net article titled 'Corporations Stay the Course on Sustainable Business Travel but Struggle to Progress in High Impact Areas,' the GBTA Foundation noted that the maturity score for sustainable travel policies increased to 2.2 in 2025 from 1.8 the prior year, demonstrating the increasing dependence on software to execute sustainability strategies.

The uptake of New Distribution Capability (NDC) standards is transforming inventory management by allowing airlines to push dynamic, personalized offers directly to corporate purchasers. This transition compels software providers to redesign their aggregation engines to ingest fragmented content sources, guaranteeing that users maintain access to a complete range of fares and ancillary services such as premium seating or extra baggage. As legacy EDIFACT content diminishes, the capacity to smoothly present and book NDC content has emerged as a key competitive differentiator for platform developers. According to Business Travel News Europe in March 2025, regarding the article 'Amadeus sees 'gradual' NDC adoption as bookings rise,' Amadeus announced that its air distribution revenue increased by 14% to €715.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a financial result attributed in part to the growth of NDC-based transactions, underscoring the vital importance of modern distribution connectivity.

Key Players Profiled in the Travel Management Software Market



SAP SE

Amadeus IT Group

Travelport Worldwide Ltd.

Sabre Corporation

Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT)

Expedia Group Company

Oracle Corporation

TripActions, Inc. Locomote Pty Ltd.

