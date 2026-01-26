Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) 2026 Puts Libya's Energy Scale, Technology And Exploration Ambitions In Focus

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The second day of the Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2026 in Tripoli sharpened Libya's energy narrative around scale, long-term ambition and partnership depth. From gas megaproject timelines and AI-led production optimization to renewed exploration momentum and drilling targets for 2026, discussions highlighted the breadth of Libya's opportunity set across hydrocarbons, renewables and services.

Libya Targets 70–100 Wells in 2026

Libya's Minister of Oil and Gas announced plans to drill between 70 and 100 oil and gas wells in 2026, reflecting growing upstream activity tied to the country's licensing round and investment framework. The drilling strategy will be supported by $3–4 billion in anticipated annual investment flows as well as new unified drilling regulations aimed at improving safety, efficiency and coordination across the sector.

Eni Details Timeline for $8B Structures A&E Gas Development

Eni reaffirmed its commitment to Libya's gas sector, confirming that the $8 billion Structures A&E offshore development remains on track for completion by the end of 2027. Led by Mellitah Oil & Gas - a joint venture between Eni and Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) - the project is expected to add around 750 million standard cubic feet per day of gas, supporting domestic demand while creating export volumes for Europe. Eni also highlighted progress at the Bahr Essalam gas compression project, scheduled to begin operations in early 2026.

SLB Expands AI and Digital Oilfield Deployment

Digital transformation featured prominently as SLB outlined plans to scale AI-driven production optimization and remote monitoring technologies across Libya in 2026. The company said AI-powered ESP surveillance, Lumi data platforms and intelligent stimulation programs are reshaping how mature fields are managed, while supporting Libya's production targets and zero-flaring objectives. SLB also emphasized its focus on local training, with digital oilfield upskilling programs planned for Libyan engineers.

Mediterranean Deepwater Emerges as Strategic Exploration Focus

Libya's Mediterranean offshore was positioned as a key frontier for future upstream growth, with the NOC highlighting deepwater exploration as central to unlocking new acreage and broadening international participation. With 11 offshore blocks included in the current licensing round and results expected in February 2026, industry leaders stressed the role of high-quality seismic data, improved subsurface understanding and shorter development timelines in strengthening the investment case for offshore Libya.

PPP Models Frame Renewable Energy Growth

Renewables discussions centered on public-private partnerships as the preferred mechanism to scale Libya's clean energy ambitions. With a target of 4 GW of renewable capacity by 2035, speakers pointed to flagship projects such as TotalEnergies' 500 MW Sadada solar plant as anchors for future growth. Panelists emphasized the role of solar and wind in reducing fuel consumption for power generation, while cautioning that clearer legislation and consistent regulatory frameworks will be critical to sustaining investor interest.

NESR Positions for Expanded Role in Libya

Oilfield services provider National Energy Services Reunited said it is seeking to expand its footprint in Libya, supported by more than $100 million in recently secured service contracts across North Africa. The company highlighted its regional growth strategy, technology offering and commitment to local employment through 100% national crews in Libya.

Repsol Flags Exploration-Led Growth from 2026

Delivering a video address at LEES 2026, Repsol signaled a renewed focus on exploration in Libya from 2026, positioning the country's licensing round as a catalyst for a new growth cycle. At the El Sharara field, Repsol is targeting production of 350,000 barrels per day by end-2026, following record output in 2025, while shifting attention toward new exploration opportunities after years of limited activity.

Exploration, Expansion and the Road Ahead

Across day two of LEES 2026, discussions consistently pointed to a widening and increasingly structured energy opportunity set in Libya. With gas megaproject timelines taking shape, digital technologies reshaping production potential, renewed offshore exploration interest and clearer drilling targets for 2026, the summit positioned Libya as a market defined by scale, long-term optionality and expanding avenues for international partnership across hydrocarbons, services and renewables.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.--br- src="" alt="Energy Capital & Power" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo