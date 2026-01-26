Mosaic Murals Transform Entrance Of Umm Al-Jimal Archaeological City

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, Jan. 26 (Petra) -- Umm Al-Jimal Municipality has launched a major public art initiative, installing large-scale mosaic murals at the entrance of the Umm Al-Jimal archaeological city in a move that blends heritage preservation, contemporary art, and community participation.Implemented in cooperation with mosaic artist Raeda Al-Awamleh and with the involvement of local residents, the project is the first of its kind in northern Jordan to employ mosaic art on this scale in a public urban setting, giving it distinct cultural and artistic significance.The murals are designed to serve as a visual gateway for visitors, translating the historical depth of Umm Al-Jimal into a modern artistic language. The initiative comes shortly after the site's inscription on UNESCO's World Heritage List, reinforcing its status as one of Jordan's most significant archaeological landmarks.According to the municipality, the first mural depicts the military tower, while the second illustrates the western church, two defining architectural features of the site, presented through detailed mosaic compositions that reflect the city's architectural identity.Head of the Umm Al-Jimal Municipal Committee Mohammad Abu Al-Eleim said the project goes beyond aesthetic enhancement, describing it as a cultural statement that welcomes visitors while reinforcing local identity. He noted that the murals embody a collaborative model where art, heritage, and community intersect.Abu Al-Eleim added that the initiative supports the municipality's broader strategy to elevate Umm Al-Jimal as a cultural and tourism destination, while empowering local talent and creating new opportunities in the creative sector.The project positions Umm Al-Jimal among pioneering cities that integrate historic mosaic art into contemporary public spaces, offering visitors an immersive cultural experience that bridges past and present.