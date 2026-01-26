Eastern Military Region Blocks Cross-Border Drug Smuggling

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 26 (Petra) -- The Eastern Military Region on Monday foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotic substances into Jordan using balloons fitted with advanced electronic guidance systems, as part of ongoing efforts to combat cross-border smuggling.According to a military statement, Border Guard units detected the balloons at dawn along the region's eastern front within their area of responsibility. The units promptly engaged the targets and successfully brought down the balloons and their payload inside Jordanian territory.The operation was conducted in coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department. The seized materials were transferred to the relevant authorities to complete the necessary legal and judicial procedures.The Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining border security and countering all forms of smuggling, stressing continued vigilance to safeguard national security and public safety.