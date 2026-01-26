Jordan Participates In Occupational Safety And Health Seminar In Riyadh

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 26 (Petra) -- A Jordanian trade union delegation took part in an occupational safety and health seminar held in Riyadh, reflecting continued cooperation and exchange of expertise between Jordan and Saudi Arabia in labor-related fields.The delegation was headed by President of the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions Khaled Al-Fanatsa, and included Deputy President Khaled Abu Marjoub and Chair of the Federation's Women's Committee Dalia Al-Assas.The seminar was organized by the National Committee for Workers' Committees in cooperation with the Saudi National Council for Occupational Safety and Health, with the participation of labor organizations, trade unions, and specialists from several countries.The event focused on promoting best practices in occupational safety and health and strengthening coordination among the parties of production to support the creation of safe and sustainable work environments. Discussions also highlighted the role of modern technologies in enhancing preventive measures and reducing workplace risks.Participants reviewed international and regional experiences in occupational safety and health, with particular emphasis on developing effective policies and practical mechanisms to improve workplace safety standards.