Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani-Israeli Relations See Positive Growth Year By Year, FM Says

2026-01-26 05:08:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Azerbaijan-Israel relations are developing positively year by year and encompass various fields, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Moshe Sa'ar, Bayramov emphasized that the bilateral relationship holds strategic importance.

“Just a few days ago, the leaders of both countries met in Davos. Regular political consultations are held between our foreign ministries, and both the Intergovernmental Commission and the Interparliamentary Friendship Group are active,” he said.

Bayramov added that the ministers discussed in detail the development of economic ties, ongoing contracts and projects, and new opportunities and prospects between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister also noted that an economic forum is being held in Baku, which Minister Sa'ar will attend.

