Azerbaijan Predicts Growth In Air Flights With Israel

Air flights between Azerbaijan and Israel will be increased, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Moshe Sa'ar, he noted that the number of tourists from Israel to Azerbaijan in 2025 doubled compared to 2024.

According to him, there are currently 20 flights between Azerbaijan and Israel.

"Depending on the results of the negotiations, this number is expected to increase," the minister pointed out.

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) launched direct flights between Baku and Tel Aviv in the mid-1990s, following the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992. These flights have become a regular service, operating between Heydar Aliyev International Airport and Ben Gurion International Airport, alongside services from Israeli carriers like Israir.