Kuwait Backs Greater Civil Society Involvement In Human Rights Efforts - Official
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Office, Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah reiterated Kuwait's commitment to implementing international recommendations on involving civil society organizations in preparing national human rights reports.
In a statement to KUNA on Monday, on the sidelines of a coordination meeting between the national committee responsible for drafting reports and following up human rights recommendations and active civil society institutions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Sheikha Jawaher underscored the importance of exchanging ideas and constructive proposals to achieve shared goals.
The meeting aims to document field data and prepare parallel reports submitted to relevant United Nations committees, UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), while supporting the implementation of recommendations issued in international reports, she explained.
The meeting also seeks to coordinate national efforts by briefing civil society organizations on the committee's action plan, including Kuwait's fourth national report on the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), due to be presented in October in Geneva, Switzerland, she added.
The report will highlight legislative, judicial and administrative measures taken to implement the rights outlined in the covenant, she pointed out.
Sheikha Jawaher noted the meeting also discussed Kuwait's bid to regain membership of UNHRC for the 2027-29 term, reflecting its continued commitment to promoting and protecting human rights at the national and international levels. (end)
