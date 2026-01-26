403
Lebanon Complains To UNSC Over Israeli Occupation Violations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- Lebanon lodged a complaint with the UN Security Council and UN Secretary General over Israeli occupation's violations of the Lebanese sovereignty in the past few months.
The foreign ministry, in a statement Monday, said the Lebanese Mission to the UN submitted the complaint and asked that it be registered as an official document of the UNSC and UN General Assembly.
The ministry said the Israeli occupation carrid out 2,036 violations of the Lebanese sovereignty in October, November and December 2025, as well as a breach of UNSC resolution 1701.
It called on the UNSC to force the Israeli occupation comply with resolution 1701, stop hostile acts and fully withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories.
It urged the UNSC to force the occupation stop its systematic violations, release the prisoners and cease threats to Lebanese territorial integrity and political independence, as well as stopping the attacks on UN peacekeepers.
The Lebanese government, it said, was committed to abiding by resolution 1701 and collect all weapons to be under the government control.
The government is implementing a plan to control all territories, and the plan was processing in a smooth manner but the areas under occupation, it said.
The government, added the statement, was ready to engage in "negotiations with Israel with the objective of ending the occupation and stop attacks." (end)
