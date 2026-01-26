Airbus Closing Major 100 A220 Aircraft Deal With Airasia

Dhaka: Airbus is finalizing a significant aircraft sale with AirAsia, potentially involving around 100 A220 aircraft, according to reports.

If completed, the transaction would represent AirAsia's first entry into the Airbus A220 program.

The A220 would introduce a smaller-gauge option better suited for regional routes with lower demand or infrastructure constraints.

The talks come less than a year after AirAsia committed to 50 A321XLRs with options for 20 more.

Reports added, the proposed agreement includes approximately 100 firm A220 aircraft, with the possibility of up to 50 additional options.

AirAsia is reportedly evaluating higher-density seating layouts to align the aircraft with its low-cost model.

AirAsia was founded in 2001 and has since grown into one of Asia's largest low-cost airline groups, operating an extensive short- and medium-haul network across Southeast Asia and beyond.

Before the pandemic, the AirAsia Group carried more than 85 million passengers annually, supported by a fleet numbering in the hundreds and one of the region's densest route networks.

Looking ahead, the combination of A220s for regional services and A321XLRs for extended routes could allow AirAsia to pursue network expansion without reverting to wide-body aircraft.

