Industrial Design Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Design Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Global Industrial Design Market is projected to expand from a valuation of USD 47.91 Billion in 2025 to USD 72.47 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.14%.

This robust expansion is primarily driven by the intensifying need for product differentiation within saturated consumer sectors and the rapid industrialization of emerging economies, which necessitates professional development services. Furthermore, the functional requirement to integrate complex digital interfaces into hardware supports a sustained demand for ergonomic design solutions, fostering an environment where design is utilized for functional optimization and brand value creation rather than transient stylistic trends.

However, the sector faces a significant challenge in managing volatile raw material costs, which often constrain budgetary resources and limit the scope for material innovation. Underscoring the industry's substantial economic impact, the World Design Organization reported that in 2024, the design economy in leading markets such as the United Kingdom was worth over GBP 276 billion. This figure highlights the immense financial value and strategic importance that industrial design contributes to the broader global economic landscape.

Market Drivers

The surge in demand for smart and connected IoT devices acts as a primary catalyst for the industrial design market, necessitating the seamless fusion of physical hardware with complex digital interfaces. As manufacturers increasingly embed connectivity into consumer electronics and industrial machinery, designers are tasked with creating ergonomic enclosures that accommodate sensors and antennas while maintaining aesthetic appeal. This trend is quantified by the rapid expansion of network infrastructure; according to the Ericsson Mobility Report from June 2024, the number of IoT devices utilizing low-power wide-area cellular technologies is projected to reach 500 million units by the end of 2024. Consequently, design firms are pivoting towards multidisciplinary strategies that prioritize user interface and user experience consistency across physical and digital touchpoints to ensure intuitive functionality for these networked products.

Simultaneously, the integration of artificial intelligence and advanced digital tools is fundamentally reshaping the design workflow, enhancing both speed and creative capability. Generative AI platforms allow industrial designers to rapidly iterate concepts, optimize structural topology for manufacturing, and visualize end-products with unprecedented realism before physical prototyping.

Validating this shift in methodology, the Canva Visual Economy Report from June 2024 notes that 82% of global business leaders have utilized AI-powered tools to produce visual content in the past year, signaling a widespread adoption of these technologies to drive business performance. This technological adoption supports the sector's broader economic contribution; according to the National Endowment for the Arts in March 2024, the arts and cultural sector, which encompasses industrial design, contributed a record USD 1.1 trillion to the U.S. economy, ultimately empowering designers to meet accelerated time-to-market pressures while delivering highly differentiated solutions.

Market Challenges

Volatile raw material costs impose a significant constraint on the Global Industrial Design Market, disrupting the stability required for long-term product development. As the prices of essential inputs fluctuate, client organizations frequently reduce their investment in the research and design phases to protect their profit margins. This budgetary contraction limits the ability of design teams to experiment with new materials or refine product ergonomics through iterative prototyping. Consequently, the focus shifts from value-added innovation to cost reduction, preventing design firms from fully executing strategic initiatives that would otherwise drive market growth.

The impact of this instability is substantiated by recent industry data. According to the National Association of Manufacturers, in 2025, 62.3% of manufacturers identified increased raw material costs as a primary business challenge. This figure indicates that a majority of the production sector faces cost pressures that trickle down to service providers. For the industrial design market, this prevalence of cost concern creates a difficult operating environment where approval for material exploration and comprehensive design processes is increasingly difficult to secure, directly hampering the industry's ability to expand.

Market Trends

The shift toward circular economy and regenerative design principles is fundamentally altering product development strategies by prioritizing lifecycle longevity and material recovery over linear consumption. Industrial designers are increasingly tasked with engineering products for disassembly, repairability, and recyclability to minimize environmental impact and comply with tightening global regulations. This transition compels firms to select regenerative materials and create modular systems that extend the functional lifespan of goods, effectively decoupling economic growth from resource depletion. Validating this industry-wide commitment, the Autodesk '2024 State of Design & Make' report from March 2024 indicates that 97% of organizations have taken specific actions to improve their sustainability practices, reflecting a consensus that ecological responsibility is now a critical driver of operational strategy.

Simultaneously, the implementation of additive manufacturing for end-use production is transitioning the sector from a prototyping-centric model to one of decentralized, full-scale manufacturing. This trend enables the creation of complex, high-performance geometries that were previously impossible with traditional injection molding, while also facilitating mass customization and on-demand production to reduce inventory overhead. As printers become more capable of processing advanced polymers and metals, companies are integrating 3D printing directly into their final supply chains to enhance agility and responsiveness. Illustrating this operational shift, the Protolabs '3D Printing Trend Report 2024' from June 2024 reveals that 76% of surveyed respondents reported printing more than 10 parts in a single production run in 2023, signaling a decisive move towards batch manufacturing of end-use components.

Key Players Profiled in the Industrial Design Market



Integrated Design Systems, Inc.

Capgemini Services SAS

IBM Corporation

DesignworksUSA, Inc.

Accenture PLC

Ammunition, LLC

Ziba Design Inc.

Frog Design, Inc.

Continuum Innovation, Inc. Astro Studios, Inc.

Report Scope

Industrial Design Market, by Type:



Product Design

Model Design & Fabrication

User Interface & Interaction Design Others

Industrial Design Market, by Application:



Transportation

Electronic

Household

Machinery & Equipment Others

Industrial Design Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

