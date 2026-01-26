India's Identity As A Republic Is Rooted In Sacrifices: Dattatreya

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said India's identity as a Republic is rooted in sacrifices made by people from every region, community and age group. Speaking to the media on Monday, he said, "For India's independence, people from every part of India, from every community, and of every age group, continuously made sacrifices for hundreds of years to make India independent. We are the world's largest democracy and the largest and oldest republic. We are proud of this, and we should remember with gratitude all those sons of India who, while dreaming of a better future for generations of Indians, worked tirelessly."

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

77th Republic Day Parade Concludes

Meanwhile, India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday after a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path. After the parade and after seeing off the President and the visiting foreign dignitaries, Prime Minister Modi kept with his custom of walking along the Kartavya Path. He was seen waving to the spectators who had gathered to witness the Republic Day parade.

At the end of the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu, along with Republic Day Parade Chief Guests, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, also known as 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak,' as they departed for Rashtrapati Bhavan.

About the President's Bodyguard

The President's Bodyguard regiment is the senior-most in the Indian Army and the only one authorised to carry two standards, presented by the President on November 16, 2023. The motto and war cry of the regiment is 'BHARAT MATA KI JAI'. The President's Bodyguard is an Airborne Cavalry Regiment with a history of operational service.

