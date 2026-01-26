Chennai Hosts Republic Day 2026 Parade CM Stalin, Governor Ravi Lead Celebrations

Chennai witnessed a grand display of patriotism during the 77th Republic Day celebrations as Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi led the ceremonial parade. Governor Ravi unfurled the national flag and took the salute, marking the occasion with traditional pomp and official dignity.

