Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Chennai Hosts Republic Day 2026 Parade CM Stalin, Governor Ravi Lead Celebrations


2026-01-26 05:01:04
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Chennai witnessed a grand display of patriotism during the 77th Republic Day celebrations as Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi led the ceremonial parade. Governor Ravi unfurled the national flag and took the salute, marking the occasion with traditional pomp and official dignity.

MENAFN26012026007385015968ID1110649745



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search