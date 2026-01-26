Kavitha Slams Centre Over Caste Census, Alleges It Crushed OBC Hopes

Extending greetings on Republic Day, Telangana Jagruthi founder K Kavitha on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Central government over the caste census issue, alleging that it has "crushed the hopes" of the OBC community in Telangana by not including the BC label in the caste census document released a day earlier.

Kavitha Slams Centre Over Caste Census

Speaking in Hyderabad, Kavitha said, "I would like to congratulate the nation on this Republic Day. May the spirit of Republic Day reflect in our day-to-day lives and in every decision we make to empower our nation and to bring more respect to the nation through our deeds." She accused the Centre of ignoring the concerns of backward communities, saying, "The Central government has crushed the hopes of the OBC community of Telangana by not including the BC label in the caste census document that they released yesterday."

Kavitha further announced that Telangana Jagruthi will take the initiative to compile detailed data on backward castes and sub-castes in the state. "We are conducting a roundtable conference in Telangana on the 29th of this month to compile data on these castes and subcastes and their proper names, and we will submit it to the central government," she said.

Emphasising that the organisation would move ahead despite what she described as inaction by the state government, Kavitha added, "We will do our job. This job should be done by the government of Telangana. They are not doing that exercise."

Emotional Farewell and Resignation

Earlier on January 5, Telangana MLC K Kavitha delivered a deeply emotional farewell address in the Telangana Legislative Council, formally announcing her resignation from the House and her decision to part ways with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). While recounting her long public and political journey and the circumstances surrounding her suspension from the party, she became visibly emotional. (ANI)

