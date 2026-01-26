403
Bitcoin Stalls As ETF Demand Fades And Washington Delays Keep Crypto In Limbo
Key Points
Bitcoin held near $87,750 after rebounding off $86,422, but the bounce still looks fragile.
Recent spot ETF flow has been net negative, leaving the market dependent on leverage-driven trading.
A major US crypto market-structure bill remains stuck in Congress, keeping institutions cautious.
Bitcoin is not collapsing. It is grinding lower in a way that drains confidence. The market keeps trying to stabilize, then fails to build follow-through.
On January 26, the daily candle showed O $86,568, H $87,970, L $86,422, and C $87,752. The 4-hour candle showed O $87,175, H $87,970, L $87,125, and C $87,744. Those prints describe relief, not strength.
The derivatives tape confirms the tone. BTC perps traded near $87,748, down about 1.1% over 24 hours. ETH sat near $2,893, down about 1.6%. SOL was near $122, down about 3.2%. XRP traded near $1.88, down about 0.9%.
The wild moves were in thin tokens. RIVER surged about 39.5%, while NOM fell about 32.7% and ENSO dropped about 26.6%. That split is typical of a market chasing pockets, not committing broadly.
Flows Still Drive Crypto Price Action
The most important driver remains flows. When spot ETF demand turns into repeated outflows, rallies lose their backbone. That pushes price discovery back toward perpetual futures. Perps can lift markets quickly.
They can also unwind violently. When a level like $88,000 cracks, liquidations do the selling automatically. That is why bounces feel nervous. They are built on reduced pressure, not new conviction.
Washington is adding a second brake. The US market-structure“clarity” bill is still stuck in Congress. It is supposed to define whether tokens are securities or commodities. It would also clarify which regulator leads oversight.
The delay keeps major allocators cautious. They do not want to buy aggressively into legal ambiguity. The longer the bill drifts, the longer crypto trades like a speculative side bet.
This is where the adoption story needs honesty. Adoption can rise while prices fall. More users and more rails do not equal net new buying. Price is set by the marginal buyer. If ETFs are net sellers and institutions pause, adoption alone will not lift the tape.
What could help in the coming days and weeks is straightforward. ETF inflows must stabilize. Rates and the dollar must stop tightening conditions.
The US bill needs a credible path forward. Without those changes, bitcoin can keep slipping, even as adoption headlines keep arriving.
