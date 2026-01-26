Hockey India Applauds Veteran Coach Baldev Singh, Ace Goalie Savita On Padma Shri Recognition

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Hockey India extended its warmest congratulations to veteran hockey coach Baldev Singh and Indian women's hockey goalkeeper Savita on being conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award, recognising their outstanding contributions to Indian hockey and sport at large.

Hockey India underscored the contribution of veteran hockey coach Baldev Singh, who was the force behind establishing Shahabad Markanda, a hamlet in Haryana, as the nursery for women's hockey. Under Baldev's watchful eyes, the hockey academy in Shahabad created more than 80 international hockey players, including eight players who went on to captain the Indian team.

His tutelage not only helped players in their formative days as hockey players, but he also contributed towards lifting the players from poverty to fame, making hockey their livelihood, and one of the biggest examples of this is the rise of former India captain Rani.

He ran the academy for over two decades, during which numerous stars emerged from his academy, including former drag-flick specialist Sandeep Singh, former Indian Women's Team Captain Rani, Didar Singh, Sanjeev Kumar Dang, Harpal Singh and Navjot Kaur. For his immense contribution to coaching and player development, Baldev Singh was earlier conferred with the Dronacharya Award in 2009.

The Padma Shri award is a befitting recognition for this legendary coach who changed the stereotype around women's hockey, particularly in Haryana.

Another example of breaking stereotypes is India's ace goalie, Savita. She made her senior international debut at the age of 20 and has since established herself as one of the finest goalkeepers in the world. Renowned for her composure, consistency and leadership, Savita has been at the heart of India's resurgence on the global stage over the past decade.

In 2025, she also became only the second Indian goalkeeper after PR Sreejesh to complete 300 international caps, joining an elite club and underlining her remarkable longevity and consistency at the highest level.

She also played a pivotal role in India's historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, a landmark campaign that elevated the stature of Indian women's hockey worldwide. Her experience and presence between the posts were also invaluable in qualifying for the Rio 2016 Olympics for the first time in 36 years and the 2018 Hockey Women's World Cup, where India reached the quarter-finals.

A former captain of the Indian Women's Hockey Team, Savita led the side to several memorable achievements, including a bronze medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and a title-winning campaign at the FIH Nations Cup.

With her help, India also clinched back-to-back gold medals at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in 2023 and 2024, underlining the team's growing dominance in Asia.

In recognition of her excellence, Savita was also honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2018 and is a two-time recipient of the Hockey India Balbir Singh Senior Award for Player of the Year (2022, 2023). Her brilliance between the posts has also earned her the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year award for three consecutive seasons (2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23).

Congratulating the duo, Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey said,“The Padma Shri for Shri Baldev Singh and Savita is a moment of immense pride for the entire hockey fraternity. Savita has redefined goalkeeping standards in world hockey and has been a star in every sense for the Indian women's team.

Her achievement of more than 300 international caps speaks volumes about her dedication and excellence. Baldev Singh's legacy as a coach is unparalleled - generations of Indian hockey players have benefited from his knowledge, discipline and vision.”

Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh added, "Savita's journey reflects the power of dedication and perseverance, and her achievements continue to inspire young athletes across the country. Baldev Singh has devoted his life to nurturing talent and building Indian hockey from the grassroots to the international stage. This honour is richly deserved and recognises decades of selfless service to the sport."