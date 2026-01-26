Bahrain: 23-Year-Old Dies In Highway Accident One Injured
A 23-year-old individual died after an accident on Sheikh Isa bin Salman highway. Another individual was injured, the country's Ministry of Interior said.
The incident occurred towards the King Fahd Bridge. Relevant authorities were taking action at the site in early hours of January 26, the ministry confirmed.
