Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bahrain: 23-Year-Old Dies In Highway Accident One Injured

2026-01-26 04:32:07
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

A 23-year-old individual died after an accident on Sheikh Isa bin Salman highway. Another individual was injured, the country's Ministry of Interior said.

The incident occurred towards the King Fahd Bridge. Relevant authorities were taking action at the site in early hours of January 26, the ministry confirmed.

Khaleej Times

