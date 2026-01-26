Winter In UAE: RAK Police Issue Reminder On Camping Rules, Safety Measures

Even as occasional rains hit the country, UAE residents are out in full swing, making most of the cool temperatures before it gets too hot to go camping. Ras Al Khaimah in particular, with its beautiful mountains and numerous camping grounds, is a popular spot for family recreational activities every winter.

Ras Al Khaimah Police have issued an advisory, reminding campers about do's and dont's at campsites and the importance of respecting other families in the surrounding areas. Here are some rules issued by the authority that ensure safety for all.

Minimise the noise you make at a campsite. As the authority says, "Peace and quiet are everyone's right."

Maintain a safe distance from others when driving to ensure the safety of yourself, others, and the vehicles.

Make sure you wear a helmet before getting on your bike.

Do not stop in the middle of the trail as this puts you and others at risk.

Slow down for the safety of families at the campsites.

Do not allow children to hang out of vehicle windows, as this could lead to injuries in case of sudden stops or collisions. Turn on your hazard lights for your safety and that of others.

Ras Al Khaimah has taken measures to ensure that campers and those who travel to the emirate for other recreational activities have an enjoyable time without having to worry about safety.

In case of unstable weather conditions such as heavy rains, the authority puts out notices to the public, asking people to stay vigilant and take precautions while heading out - or to avoid visiting the mountains and valleys altogether.

Just yesterday the authority issued an advisory as rains hit the emirate, saying, "Please keep away from valleys, water accumulation areas, and flowing floods. Drive carefully, reduce your speed, and follow the instructions of the competent authorities."