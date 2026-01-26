Al Ahli Beat Al Jazira To Win Challenge Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Ahli claimed the Qatar-UAE Challenge Cup title after edging Al Jazira 4-3 in a penalty shootout in a thrilling final at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi yesterday.

Julian Draxler scored the equaliser in the third minute of stoppage time to take the match into penalties, after Al Ahli rallied from a 48th-minute goal by Vinicius Mello for the home side. The match was the fourth and final fixture of the Qatar-UAE Super Cup series.

Younes Ali's Al Ahli were fortunate during the shootout as two Al Jazira players missed the target – Richard Akonnor firing wide and Khalifa Al Hammadi hitting the bar – while Al Ahli goalkeeper Marwan Sherif blocked Mello's penalty. Al Jazira goalkeeper Ali Khasif also produced superb saves from Erik Exposito and Driss Fettouhi, but Draxler and Michel Vlap converted their spot-kicks, with Suhaib Gannan scoring the winning penalty.

“Congratulations to us and hard luck to Al Jazira. We thank them for their excellent hospitality; everything we hoped for was provided. We wish them success in their upcoming matches,” said Al Ahli coach Ali.

“I also thank the players for a great performance. They showed determination even before the tournament began. Despite some absences for various reasons, their resolve only grew stronger in the locker room. Their focus throughout the week was fully on this competition.

“The team has improved week by week, which is exactly what we want. We hope Al Ahli can return to its previous level and perform even better in the next stage.”

Al Ahli pressed for an early breakthrough, with Draxler at the centre of their attacking moves. He set up Exposito in the seventh minute, but the Spanish forward fired wide from a promising position. Fettouhi also tried his luck from distance, sending his effort wide, while Vlap went close with a low shot from inside the area that was deflected by a defender. Khasif later produced a fine save to deny Vlap from a set-piece late in the first half, as the sides went into the break deadlocked.

Al Jazira took the lead soon after the restart, with Mello finishing from a tight angle. Willyan Rocha sent a long ball into the box, Bruno controlled it and laid it off for Mello, whose effort beat Sherif despite a fingertip touch, sparking celebrations among the home side.

Michel Vlap went close to an equaliser, his shot from the edge of the box sailing just over the crossbar as Al Ahli pushed forward, while Ibrahim Adel came close to doubling Al Jazira's lead.

Draxler finally levelled in stoppage time, heading home Vlap's cross from close range to send the match into penalties, where Al Ahli prevailed to secure the second title for Qatar in the Qatar-UAE Super Cup series.

Al Sadd defeated Shabab Al Ahli to claim the Super Shield in Doha on Saturday, while Al Gharafa and Al Duhail suffered defeats in their Super Cup and Challenge Shield finals respectively.