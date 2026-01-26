Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Flow Chemistry Asia Conference 2026: 3D-Printed Reactors, Electro- And Photochemistry, Microfluidics, And Next-Generation Instrumentation (Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, China - June 6-7, 2026)


2026-01-26 04:16:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Flow Chemistry Asia 2026 in Shenzhen offers opportunities for academic collaborations and business development through extensive networking, leveraging Shenzhen's tech infrastructure and global participant engagement. The event integrates scientific and commercial programs, facilitating strategic partnerships.

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Chemistry Asia 2026 - Shenzhen, China (Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, China - June 6-7, 2026)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Shenzhen is the perfect host city for this conference, drawing upon its extensive infrastructure focused on technology development, plus vast connections to researchers and companies across China.

This Conference brings together academics and companies from across China, from across Asia/Pacific, plus Western Europe. This venue provides excellent networking opportunities for academic collaborations, plus business development efforts for emerging and established companies.

The host is honored to welcome the following Esteemed Conference Co-Chairpersons:

  • Professor Guangsheng Luo - Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, State Key Laboratory of Chemical Engineering, Tsinghua University, China
  • ProfessorPaul Watts, Research Chair in Microfluidic Bio/Chemical Processing, Nelson Mandela University - South Africa

The conference features exhibitors showcasing companies from around the world engaging with the participants -- the commercial program of this conference is fully integrated with the scientific program.

The conference features scientific presentations, company technology spotlight presentations, exhibits, meals and networking events designed to foster collaboration and business development.

Agenda:

  • 3D-Printed Flow Reactors
  • Devices and Engineering for Flow Chemistry and Instrumentation Platforms
  • Electrochemistry and Photochemistry in Flow Format
  • Industrial Processes and API Synthesis
  • Manufacturing Innovations in API Synthesis and Flow Chemistry
  • Microfluidics and its Impact on the Development of Flow Chemistry

Speakers

  • C. Oliver Kappe, Professor, University of Graz, Scientific Director, Center for Continuous Flow Synthesis and Processing, Austria
  • Kai Wang, Associate Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, Tsinghua University, China
  • Christophe Len, Professor, Chimie ParisTech, CNRS, France
  • Marcus Baumann, Associate Professor - School of Chemistry, University College Dublin, Republic of Ireland
  • Guangsheng Luo, Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, State Key Laboratory of Chemical Engineering, Tsinghua University, China - Conference Co-Chairperson
  • Paul Watts, Research Chair in Microfluidic Bio/Chemical Processing, Nelson Mandela University, South Africa - Conference Co-Chairperson

For more information about this conference visit

