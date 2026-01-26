Republic Day An Occasion For Honest Assessment Of Constitutional Values: Mayawati

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday extended heartfelt greetings to the people of India and Indians living across the world on the occasion of the country's 77th Republic Day, while calling for an honest assessment of whether the nation has truly progressed in line with the Constitution's original spirit.

In a press statement issued on January 26, BSP national president, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Mayawati, said Republic Day should not merely be a day of promises and claims, but a moment for serious introspection on the state of political, social and economic democracy in the country.

“Leaving aside the maze of tall promises and claims, it is necessary to honestly assess whether the Centre and state governments are limited to mere talk or whether the country has achieved the desired progress in political, social and economic democracy in accordance with the true spirit of the Constitution, leading to an improvement in people's living standards,” the BSP chief said.

Congratulating citizens, she extended“heartfelt greetings, warm congratulations and best wishes for a life of dignity and self-respect” to all Indians on Republic Day.

Referring to the implementation of the Constitution drafted under the leadership of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Mayawati said it was necessary to evaluate what kind of development has taken place in a country of nearly 140 crore people, particularly in addressing poverty and unemployment. She questioned why a vast majority of people remain dependent on limited government assistance while wealth continues to be concentrated among a small section.

The BSP chief also raised concerns over what she described as a shift away from India's moral standing in the world.“India was once looked upon as a moral force globally, with other nations learning from it. It is a matter of reflection whether that position still exists today, or whether India now merely looks outward instead of leading by example,” she said.

On the issue of identifying illegal immigrants, Mayawati said that while removing non-citizens from electoral rolls is appropriate, it should not result in ordinary citizens being trapped in excessive documentation processes.“Instead of placing nearly 100 crore Indians under a documentary burden, the government should adopt a simpler and better alternative,” she said.

She also called upon governments to address rising inflation, poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, casteism and communalism, stating that growing inequalities have left large sections of the Bahujan society anxious about their future.

Calling Republic Day a moment for renewed commitment, Mayawati urged the Centre and states to abandon profit-driven, capitalist approaches and instead work with“honesty and dedication towards constitutional values of public welfare and social justice, as demonstrated by the erstwhile BSP governments in Uttar Pradesh through the principle of 'Sarvjan Hitay, Sarvjan Sukhay'.”