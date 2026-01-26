GBP/USD Forex Signal 22/01: Gains Momentum (Chart)
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.3785. Add a stop-loss at 1.3500. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3500. Add a stop-loss at 1.3785.
The other key catalyst for the GBP/USD pair will be the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decision, which will come out on Wednesday. Economists believe that the bank will leave interest rates unchanged between 3.50% and 3.75%.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the GBP/USD exchange rate has continued its strong uptrend in the past few months, and is now trading at its highest level since September 17. It rose after forming a bullish flag pattern, which is made up of a vertical line and a descending channel.The pair has remained above the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level. It also moved above the Supertrend indicator.The pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the next key resistance level at 1.3786, its highest level in July 2025.Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment