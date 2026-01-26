Harare Flood Alert Escalates As Heavy Rains Swamp Low-Lying Suburbs

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Harare's local authorities have escalated flood warnings and emergency preparations across the capital following prolonged heavy rainfall that has overwhelmed drainage infrastructure and triggered flash floods in multiple low-lying suburbs. Officials have urged residents and motorists to adjust travel plans, heed evacuation guidance where issued and monitor weather conditions as water levels continue to rise across a city whose ageing systems have struggled under intensifying storms.

City officials, led by Acting Town Clerk Phakamile Mabhena Moyo, reported daily flash flooding reports from neighbourhoods including Mbare, Highfield, Waterfalls, Warren Park, Budiriro and Glen Norah. Street flooding has impeded movement in parts of the central business district and prompted authorities to advise motorists to exit the CBD early to avoid becoming stranded as roads become inundated.

Local disaster management teams are working with the Department of Civil Protection to monitor conditions, with the city council emphasising that persistent downpours have exacerbated pressures on already fragile drainage systems. Officials have reiterated the need for residents and property owners in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant, track official advisories and take pre-emptive action to protect life and property.

Harare's vulnerability to flooding this season has been heightened by long-standing maintenance shortfalls in the capital's drainage network. Council statements have blamed blocked drains and neglected refurbishment works for worsening flood impacts, while urging communities to assist by keeping drains clear of litter and debris that can impede water flow.

Beyond immediate city limits, weather services have flagged further heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms across Zimbabwe, contributing to broader concerns about damage to public infrastructure including roads, schools and bridges, prompting emergency planning across multiple provinces.

Residents in some of Harare's most affected suburbs have described scenes of deep water engulfing streets and entering homes, particularly in low-lying residential areas. Footage circulating from the Epworth area showed roads rendered impassable and pedestrians negotiating knee-deep water as vehicles stalled in flooded intersections.

Urban planners and disaster risk experts point to a combination of factors that have made Harare particularly susceptible to flood hazards this season. They note that rapid urban expansion, failure to maintain and upgrade aging stormwater systems, and settlement in natural drainage channels have increased exposure to flood risk. Local civil protection sources have also highlighted that climate patterns across southern Africa are contributing to increased frequency and intensity of heavy rainfall events, placing additional strain on municipal services.

Public health concerns are emerging alongside infrastructure damage, with authorities warning that stagnating floodwater can elevate the risk of waterborne diseases. Although comprehensive health data is pending, communities in flood-affected suburbs are already reporting concerns about sanitation and safe water access. Emergency teams have been mobilised to distribute information on hygiene practices and to set up temporary support services where needed, particularly for vulnerable households displaced by rising waters.

The cumulative stress on Harare's systems unfolds against a backdrop of broader climatic pressures affecting Zimbabwe. Heavy rain seasons have increasingly been linked to shifting weather patterns across the region, with local experts cautioning that infrastructure and disaster preparedness frameworks must be strengthened to cope with future extreme events. Residents and civic groups are calling for accelerated investment in flood mitigation measures, upgrades to drainage networks and more robust early-warning systems to reduce loss and disruption in subsequent seasons.

