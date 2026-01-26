'Halal And Ethical Beauty Represent Universal Values,' Says Dr Sari Chairunnisa

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Halal beauty is often misunderstood as a niche segment, but for Dr Sari Chairunnisa, Deputy CEO and Head of R&D at ParagonCorp, Indonesia's largest cosmetics manufacturer producing over 185 million units annually, it represents universal values. Its brands are 100% halal-certified, and the company has leveraged this ethical foundation alongside cutting-edge science and women-led innovation to emerge as a global beauty force.

Over the years, the company has steadily evolved into a formidable player in the international cosmetics market. Commanding nearly a quarter of Indonesia's domestic market, it has outpaced several multinational competitors-not through aggressive branding, but through a consistent focus on values, consumer trust, and long-term impact.

At the heart of this success lies a purpose-driven vision. In in-depth interviews with the Gulf Times among other international media outlets coinciding with its Beuaty Science Technology 2026 Summit in Jakarta, celebrating 40 years of operation, Dr Chairunnisa highlighted how Paragon's founding philosophy continues to shape its global ambitions.

“From day one, our core principle has always been about how the company can bring benefits to others,” she said.“As we expand globally, this value continues to guide us.”

Founded by Dr Chairunnisa's mother, a trained pharmacist with prior experience in the haircare industry, the company began modestly, driven by a simple goal: create jobs and deliver trustworthy products. Over time, that local purpose evolved into a broader mission-bringing goodness through beauty while empowering women to feel represented and confident.

“We believe in bringing goodness through good products and helping women in other regions feel confident about themselves,” Dr Chairunnisa said.

Balancing vision with a dynamic industry

The beauty industry is among the most dynamic sectors globally, with trends, technology, and consumer expectations shifting rapidly. Dr Chairunnisa explained that the company balances long-term strategy with short-term agility through a consumer-focused approach.

“Everything revolves around delighting the consumer,” she said.“To do that, we must quickly capture what they want and understand which technologies can help meet those needs.”

Immediate innovations-be it product launches, research initiatives, or adoption of new technologies-are seen as integral steps toward a consistent, consumer-driven strategy rather than reactive measures.

Halal as ethics, not just compliance

The company's association with halal beauty spans nearly three decades, beginning with a simple question from a friend of the founder: how could a consumer be sure that what she applied to her lips was halal, particularly during daily religious practices such as ablution?

“Halal is often misunderstood as purely religious compliance,” Dr Chairunnisa said.“In reality, halal is about ethics-how something is created, whether it is honest, transparent, and responsible.”

Misleading claims, unethical sourcing, lack of transparency, or disregard for environmental impact all contradict halal principles. In this way, halal serves as a comprehensive ethical framework encompassing sustainability, consumer honesty, and quality assurance.

The company believes these values have global relevance. Just as concepts like ikigai have transcended cultural boundaries, halal principles rooted in ethics and responsibility are resonating increasingly with conscious consumers worldwide.

A universal and inclusive concept

While often perceived as niche, halal beauty has broad appeal. Research shows that in Indonesia, non-Muslim consumers also view halal products as safe, natural, and sustainable. In Jakarta, for example, some churches incorporate halal products into CSR fundraisers because of their trustworthiness and inclusivity.

“People everywhere care about whether a product is safe, ethical, and environmentally responsible,” Dr Chairunnisa said.“These concerns are universal, not limited to religion.”

Behind its ethical stance, the company invests heavily in scientific research and innovation. Product development begins with basic research, supported by nearly 200 genomic and microbiome datasets from Indonesian populations, with collaborations extending to Singapore and the UK through Oxford-based partnerships.

“We don't just look at skin types-we study populations deeply,” Dr Chairunnisa explained.

Transparency is central to this research philosophy - Through Beauty Science Technology 2026-hosted events and discussions held last week, the company openly shared its use of global raw materials and formulations, collaborating with international partners including BASF, Dow Chemical, and top laboratories worldwide.

Paragon's credibility is reinforced by participation in global scientific forums such as the International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists, and recognition in competitions by Cosmetic & Toiletries magazine in New Jersey, where it has won 11 awards, underscoring its globally accepted standards.

Women-led innovation and culture

Leadership at the company naturally evolved to be women-led, driven by its founder. Dr Chairunnisa noted that female leadership fosters listening, empathy, and empowerment.“Often, people don't need instructions-they need to be listened to,” she said.

Today, nearly 80% of the workforce is under 30, with women comprising the majority. The company invests in infrastructure, safety, and flexible systems to support professional growth alongside family responsibilities. Its career-post HR system allows employees to access guidance beyond direct managers, while the Board maintains a 50-50 gender balance, demonstrating that leadership and family life can coexist.

Fostering global women leaders: The Qatar connection

The company's commitment to women's leadership gained international momentum with a Memorandum of Understanding with Al Mujadilah Qatar, part of the Qatar Foundation, aimed at nurturing future women leaders and strengthening the global halal ecosystem.

Dr Chairunnisa explained that the name Al Mujadilah, from a Quranic verse in which a woman questions the Prophet and is heard, symbolizes women's strong voices and leadership. Since signing the MoU in August, women leaders from Indonesia have participated in the program, with further collaborations planned to connect young women leaders across Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

The company sees Qatar and the GCC as strategic markets for halal and ethical beauty, citing progressive thinking, population growth, established grooming habits, and strong halal awareness. Regulatory alignment with Indonesia and the EU, coupled with geographic proximity to Europe and Africa, positions the region as a gateway for global expansion.

“This region will be one of the next major growth areas for beauty,” Dr Chairunnisa said.

Looking ahead, Dr Chairunnisa envisions a beauty industry that is data-driven, precise, biologically intelligent, and sustainable, with greater representation across cultures. The company aims to expand its brands into more countries, reaching more consumers and delivering wider social and economic benefits. Europe and Africa are particularly on the horizon, with the GCC playing a central role in connecting the company to new global markets.

In the coming weeks, the company will further strengthen its regional presence by participating in leading international events in Qatar-the GEM Summit (January 28–29) and Jadal (January 31-February 2)-exploring new partnerships and showcasing its commitment to halal and ethical beauty on the global stage.

“Halal and ethical beauty represent universal values. We hope these values will reach more people around the world-not only through beauty, but across industries,” Dr Chairunnisa concluded.