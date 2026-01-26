Media City Qatar To Host CNN 'Global Perspectives' Series On April 20

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Media City Qatar will be the official host for the second edition of CNN's "Global Perspectives" series in Doha on April 20, 2026.

CNN will convene dignitaries, political and business leaders, and visionaries for Global Perspectives: In Doha to discuss pressing issues around geopolitics, technology, media and culture. On-stage conversations will be led by CNN journalists, with editorial content and news-making interviews from the event running across CNN platforms.

In bringing the event to Doha, CNN's host partner is Media City Qatar, building on an established relationship following CNN's decision to launch a new operation in Qatar last year as part of the network's broader global and regional content strategy.

“Media City Qatar is delighted to host Global Perspectives: In Doha, reflecting Qatar's continued role as a bridge between the East and the West, uniting ideas and audiences that shape global conversations,” said H E Sheikh Abdulla bin Ali Al-Thani, Chairman of Media City Qatar.

“This event marks a new milestone in our journey with CNN, reinforcing the central role of collaboration and shared perspectives in delivering 'Where Next is Made' for Media City Qatar and the regions shaping these discussions.”

Group SVP, GM APAC, & Global Head of Productions at CNN Ellana Lee said:“Global Perspectives is an important new franchise for CNN, and an exciting platform from which we can explore many different subjects in different ways. Our inaugural summit in November was a fascinating blend of conversations and insights into Africa's role in a changing world.

This time around, we'll be using the prism of the Gulf and the Middle East to get into a range of topics of importance and relevance to the region and beyond.”

“As a go-to news source for people who want to hear from leaders and visionaries, CNN is excited to expand our presence in the events space under the Global Perspectives brand,” said Executive Vice President, CNN International Commercial Phil Nelson.

“We look forward to working with our host partner Media City Qatar, utilizing their excellent facilities, infrastructure and network to bring this event to life.”

Expanding its events franchise by holding Global Perspectives: In Doha builds on CNN's long-standing presence in the Middle East and Gulf, which includes a network of bureaus; CNN Arabic, the largest international Arabic language digital news service; a regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi, home of the daily broadcast of Connect the World with Becky Anderson; and CNN Creators which launched in October 2025 from the new CNN facility based at Media City Qatar.

More details on the speakers, program and location for the event will follow in due course. People can register their interest in attending. Global Perspectives was also present at the World Economic Forum in Davos in partnership with Uber, with further instalments of the events franchise to be announced for 2026.