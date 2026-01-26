Afghanistan, Sri Lanka To Meet In Super 6 Round Of ICC U-19 WC Today
The match would commence at 12:00pm local time, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) wrote on its Facebook page.
Earlier, Afghanistan had defeated South Africa, West Indies and Tanzania in the group-stage matches respectively.
The national squad will take on Ireland in the second match in super six round of the mega event on January 30 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.
