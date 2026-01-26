Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Afghanistan, Sri Lanka To Meet In Super 6 Round Of ICC U-19 WC Today

2026-01-26 04:00:43
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan are all set to meet Sri Lanka in super six round of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup today (Monday) at the Windhoek Cricket Stadium in Namibia.

The match would commence at 12:00pm local time, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) wrote on its Facebook page.

Earlier, Afghanistan had defeated South Africa, West Indies and Tanzania in the group-stage matches respectively.

The national squad will take on Ireland in the second match in super six round of the mega event on January 30 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

Pajhwok Afghan News

