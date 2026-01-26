Vachi Storage Opens Second Warehouse To Meet Growing Customer Demand In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Vachi Storage, a Dubai-based provider of premium self-storage solutions, today announced the opening of its second warehouse facility, expanding capacity to meet sustained demand from residential and business customers across the city.

The new warehouse strengthens Vachi Storage's ability to provide secure, flexible, and professionally managed storage while maintaining the service standards that have driven high occupancy at its original location.

“Our decision to open a second warehouse is a direct response to customer demand,” said.“We've been deliberate about when and how we expand. This facility allows us to increase capacity while staying disciplined on service quality, operations, and customer experience.”

, added:“People usually come to us when life or business is changing, a relocation, a renovation, or a growing company that suddenly needs space. Having a second warehouse means we can respond faster and take that stress off their plate. Our goal is that storing with us feels straightforward and reassuring, not like another problem to solve.”

Vachi Storage offers clean, climate-controlled units with transparent pricing and flexible terms, serving a wide range of needs, including residential storage, business inventory, relocation support, and long-term storage. The second warehouse reflects the same operating standards while improving availability and response times for customers.

The new facility is now fully operational, with units available for immediate occupancy.