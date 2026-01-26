403
Somalia Expresses Gratitude to Türkiye
(MENAFN) Somalia on Sunday extended its appreciation to the government and citizens of Türkiye for their consistent and unwavering assistance in security collaboration and counterterrorism efforts.
The acknowledgment followed discussions between Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre and a visiting senior delegation from Türkiye in Mogadishu, the nation’s capital, on Sunday.
“Prime Minister Hamza expressed deep gratitude to the government and people of Türkiye for their unwavering support, describing Türkiye as a strategic partner that has played a vital role in bolstering Somalia’s security, unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” stated a release from the prime minister’s office after the meeting.
During the talks, both sides concentrated on reinforcing bilateral relations, enhancing security cooperation, counterterrorism strategies, and promoting stability in the Horn of Africa.
The Turkish delegation was led by Ali Onaner, director of the Africa Department at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, alongside Türkiye’s Ambassador to Somalia, Alper Aktas.
Onaner reaffirmed Türkiye’s dedication to supporting Somalia and vowed to further strengthen the cooperative partnership between the two nations.
This visit from the Turkish delegation occurs amid Israel’s formal recognition of Somalia’s breakaway territory, Somaliland. On Dec. 26, Israel declared that it officially recognizes Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, becoming the sole country to do so—a decision that sparked significant criticism throughout the region.
