Nigerian leader to take official visit to Türkiye
(MENAFN) Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to undertake an official visit to Türkiye on Monday, aiming to enhance the relationship between the two nations.
According to reports, the trip will emphasize collaboration in sectors such as security, education, social development, innovation, and aviation.
The agenda is expected to include strategic discussions on finance, communications, trade, and investment, involving high-level meetings with officials from both countries. Several memorandums of understanding are anticipated to be signed, covering areas like scientific research, energy, and military cooperation.
In addition, a business forum will bring together investors from Nigeria and Türkiye to explore partnership opportunities. This visit comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made an official trip to Nigeria in October 2021.
