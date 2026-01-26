Punjab Kings Kickstart IPL Preparations With Pre-Season Camp In Udaipur

Punjab Kings (PBKS) commenced their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the first pre-season camp, which was held in Udaipur from January 16 to 20. The five-day camp brought together seasoned campaigners and exciting young talent.

The camp was attended by key squad members, including the IPL's leading wicket-taker, Yuzvendra Chahal, alongside middle-order batter Shashank Singh, as per a release from PBKS. They were joined by a promising group of youngsters, including Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Suryansh Shedge, Vishal Nishad, and Pravin Dubey, with the management focusing on team bonding and role clarity ahead of the new season.

Shashank Singh on Camp's Positive Energy

Shashank, who just recovered from a minor injury, emphasised that the camp was crucial for reconnecting with teammates and integrating the new faces. "The core focus was mostly on the bonding because, obviously, we met after so long. The energy was superb. We were all very positive, just like last year. The place where we had the camp was lovely, with perfect weather conditions and a perfect ground setup. We really enjoyed it and got exactly what we wanted from this camp," Shashank said.

Shashank emerged as one of the key players for the team last season, scoring an impressive 350 runs in 14 games at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 153.5. With 21 players retained from the previous season, the franchise is looking to build on last year's momentum.

Impressions on Emerging Stars

During the camp, the aggressive batter was particularly impressed by the development shown by the team's emerging stars. "There are so many young players in our team--Suryansh, Priyansh, Pyla, and Vishal. It was so good to be with them," he shared. "They (young players) have become more eager, more mature, and more excited for this year. It helps to share my experience with them because they keep asking questions. Getting to know their thoughts and talking about our strengths has been amazing."

Focus on Personal Rhythm and Fitness

On a personal level, Shashank used the sessions to regain his rhythm and credited the franchise's medical team for their constant support during his rehabilitation. "For me, this game is more about the mental setup. This camp really helped me get into a better mental space," said Shashank. "I am just getting into the groove and trying to be fitter. I feel I'll be match-fit in a week or two."

A Promise to the 'Sher Squad'

Signing off with a message for the loyal 'Sher Squad', Shashank promised a season defined by entertainment and fighting spirit. "I want to thank our fans for always supporting us. I feel our fans are the best fans. I am pretty sure that this year, in all the games, that red and golden vibe will be there on the ground. We will make sure that we entertain you, and when you leave the ground, you will have a smile on your face," he concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)