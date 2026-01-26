Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra Extend Greetings On 77Th Republic Day

Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli, Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, India's star shuttlers Lakshya Sen, Indian all-rounder Rinku Singh and BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla extend their greetings on the occasion of Republic Day on Monday.

Wishes Pour in From Sports Fraternity

As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, wishes poured in on the special occasion. Virat Kohli posted a picture on his Instagram story, "Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate the Constitution and the values that define us as a nation. India stands strong in its unity. Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind."

Neeraj Chopra also took to his Instagram handle to post, "Happy Republic Day."

India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, featuring an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of Vande Mataram. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, are the Chief Guests.

India's ace shuttlers Lakshya Sen, in an Instagram post, wrote, "What a feeling it is! A reminder of who I represent. Happy Republic Day."

Significance of Republic Day

Indian batter Rinku Singh also extended his wish, in an Instagram post he wrote, "Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind."

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance, as it marks the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance grounded in justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Cricket Fraternity Extends Greetings

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla poured his wish on the special occasion, in an X post he wrote, "Heartiest Greetings on 77th Republic Day of India. It is a day to reaffirm our faith in justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, the timeless values that bind our diverse nation together. May this Republic Day inspire us to place the nation above self, uphold constitutional morality, and work together to build an India that is strong, compassionate, and true to its founding ideals. Jai Hind."

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag extended his warm greetings, in a post he wrote, "There's an intoxication in the pride of the Tricolour. There's an intoxication in the glory of the motherland. We will unfurl this Tricolour everywhere. This intoxication is of India's honour. Heartfelt wishes on Independence Day!"

Harbhajan Singh also poured his wish, in an X post he wrote, "Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind." (ANI)

