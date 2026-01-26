Crafts, Music Of J & K Display Cultural Richness At R-Day Parade
Celebrating the splendour of traditional arts, the tableau of the Union territory displayed the gleaming samavaar with intricate metal engraving, exquisitely woven Kani shawls rich with symbolic patterns, hand-knotted carpets rising from looms in geometric harmony and carved walnut-wood artefacts.
Papier mache creations glowed with vibrant colours, while Pahari miniature paintings, especially the expressive Basohli style, reflected refined aesthetics shaped by centuries of devotion. The crafts stood as tributes to the artisans, whose skill and patience sustain living traditions.
Saffron blossoms were also shown on the tableau, purple flowers and crimson strands symbolising a timeless identity rooted in land, labour, and heritage.
