Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Australia On Nat'l Day

Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Australia On Nat'l Day


2026-01-26 03:05:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Monday to Governor General of the Commonwealth of Australia Sam Mostyn on her country's National Day, Australia Day.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished Mostyn good health and further progress and prosperity for Australia and its people. (end)
lr


MENAFN26012026000071011013ID1110649135



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search