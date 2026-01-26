403
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Australia On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Monday to Governor General of the Commonwealth of Australia Sam Mostyn on her country's National Day, Australia Day.
His Highness the Amir wished Mostyn good health and further progress and prosperity for Australia and its people. (end)
