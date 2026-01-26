Al Markhiya Gallery To Host 'What Remains Familiar' Exhibition By Qatari Artist Asma Sami On Tuesday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Al Markhiya Gallery is thrilled to host an artistic exhibition on Tuesday titled:“What Remains Familiar” by Qatari artist Asma Sami, to mark its 2026 season.

The exhibition presents a new collection of works by Asma Sami, inspired by the depth of Qatari culture, the fabric of its traditions, and details of everyday life, showcased through contemporary visual compositions.

The Qatari artist works across multiple media, including acrylic, charcoal, and watercolor, drawing on garments, tools, and customs associated with daily life and celebratory occasions.

The works explore familiar forms such as women's accessories, including the battoulah and niqab, alongside men's everyday dress, such as the thobe and agal, as living, circulating practices of daily life.

Qatari currency-both banknotes and coins -also appears in several works, integrating concepts of economic exchange into the visual language of everyday life, and reexamining the notion of value in its material and cultural dimensions.

The expo showcases the breadth of Asma Sami's approach, where painterly gestures extend beyond the surface of the canvas toward its frames, allowing images to break free from traditional boundaries.

Her works treat heritage as a dynamic entity within contemporary visual approaches, with variation in scale and size.

Al Markhiya Gallery remains a cornerstone of the cultural and artistic scene in Qatar and the Gulf, contributing to the enrichment of visual arts, cultural development, and the promotion of Qatari and Arab art domestically and internationally through exhibitions and global participation.