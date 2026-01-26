QNA Launches Its First Media Training Courses For 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar News Agency launched yesterday a course under the title of 'Photojournalism,' which is the first of its media courses within its training plan for the year 2026. A total of 20 trainees from QNA and several government agencies are participating in the three-day course.

Presented by trainer and photojournalist at QNA Abdul Nasser Al Jaroudi, the course aims to improve the quality of photojournalistic content and keep pace with the rapid developments in the field of photojournalism, to support editorial work and provide integrated media material that adheres to professional standards.

The course includes several theoretical and practical topics, including the history of photojournalism, its foundations and types, its technical and professional principles, in addition to photojournalism techniques, choosing appropriate angles, lighting methods, and image processing, as well as introducing the types of news photos and the requirements of media publishing.

The course also focuses on developing the journalistic sense of photographers, enhancing their ability to work in the field and coordinate with editorial teams, which contributes to strengthening the practical understanding of photojournalism and employing it professionally in the daily work environment.

The training plan for 2026 includes about 20 courses covering a wide range of specialised media fields, including: professional journalistic editing, artificial intelligence in media, news podcasts, digital media, media monitoring and analysis, photography, media content creation, and media translation

In March 2023, QNA opened 'QNA Training Halls,' equipped with the latest training methods, as part of its vision to enhance the capabilities of Qatari media professionals and create a generation capable of leading the future of national media